The Simpsons taps The Onion cartoonist Stan Kelly for "Treehouse Of Horror XXXVI"

The Simpsons announced a whole smattering of cool guest stars for its upcoming 37th season, including Cole Escola, Kieran Culkin, Glenn Howerton, and Albert Brooks, today during its San Diego Comic-Con Panel this afternoon. But it also announced a pretty cool (if we do say so ourselves) guest artist for this year’s “Treehouse Of Horror XXXVI”: cartoonist Stan Kelly, whose work you may recognize from our former sibling publication The Onion. Per Variety, the animator will contribute the opening of the Halloween-themed episode, which typically expand beyond the confines of the typical couch gag (even if those couch gags themselves have also expanded in recent years).

Those on stage, which included series creator Matt Groening, didn’t offer too much more about the episode, other than the news that Idris Elba, Michael Keaton and Viola Davis will lend their voices to it. However, Groening and company did take some time to respond to the recent pop culture news of the day and people’s attempts to claim that The Simpsons predicted them. After the recent viral kerfuffle at a Coldplay concert, someone created a fake Simpsons frame to claim that the moment already happened in one of the nearly 800 episodes of the series.

“Who could think, who has such little reactive intelligence that this is in The Simpsons?” wondered executive producer Matt Selman (via Variety). “And of course, the answer is hundreds and hundreds of millions of people! But when you see something that claims to be a Simpsons prediction, just think for one second. Could that have possibly been on the show?” When asked to make a prediction of his own, Groening suggested that Elon Musk will make it to Mars, but get marooned there and will be able to hear all of us cheering all the way on Earth. Groening also predicted, “When you know who dies, The Simpsons predicts [that] there will be dancing in the streets. Except President Vance will ban dancing.” We’ll have to see if any of these predictions make it in the show when The Simpsons returns for season 37 this fall.