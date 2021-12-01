Succession’s plot, compared to its dialogue and character work, isn’t really what makes the show so compelling. But that hasn’t stopped members of its cast, like Nicholas “Cousin Greg” Braun, from getting grilled by people for details on the ultimate fate of the Roys.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Braun mentions that Bradley Cooper is not only a big Succession fan and pals with creator Jesse Armstrong, but has also tried to get the actor to give him a few “spoilers” on future plotlines while hanging out with him.



“I was invited over [to his house] to watch football,” Braun says before qualifying that, while he’s “not a big football guy” he was very interested in meeting Cooper. “So I went over and he has so many theories.”

Cooper, who Braun points out is both “so handsome” and a close-talker, asked what various characters’ expressions might have meant on past episodes and tried to get insight on where the show might be heading.



Fallon then tells Braun that Questlove has theories about the show, too; namely, that Greg is actually an undercover agent gathering information on his family business, presumably for the government, and that this will be revealed by the time we get to a sixth season (that probably won’t exist). Braun plays it cool, smiling and initially offering nothing in response. “Could be right!” he says. “I’m not nodding yes or no.”

Despite their best efforts, Cooper and Questlove have both missed the obvious method to get Braun to reveal his Succession secrets As we all know, the best way to get Cousin Greg to open up is to serve him some nice glasses of rum and “Coca Cola.”



