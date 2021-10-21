After a two-year wait, America’s favorite chaotic family has returned for a third season, met with much fanfare—and the arrival of a Cousin Greg-themed sex toy. But while the show keeps drawing in more viewers with each season, all good things must come to an end at some point, no?



In a new interview with GQ UK, Brian Cox, who plays patriarch Logan Roy, shares that he thinks the show’s conclusion will come soon. “I would say possibly two more series [seasons] and then I think we’re done,” he admits. “It depends what the writers feel. I know they’ve got an endgame. They haven’t told us what the ending is, but there is an endgame. So it’s just how they get up to that endgame, whether it takes one series or two series.”

He adds, “I think it’s going to be hard to let go of it this early. I think it needs a couple more series before it really comes to a culmination. That’s my feeling. Because its iconic nature is just hitting, I think people are going to want two more series, but they may only get one.”

This may sound like a huge bummer, but the silver lining is that the writers seem to know exactly what they’re doing, so the show won’t drag on to the point where it stops being entertaining.



Nobody wants HBO to have another disappointing ending like Game Of Thrones’ on its hands.

As for when to expect the fourth season, it looks like there’ll be a nother long wait. Cox confirmed that filming is set to begin in summer of 2022. He also says that he believes the writers are set to begin working on the next season in January. “I was surprised because I thought they’d be getting back in November,” he admits. “But I do think they need a break. I mean, I think that they do need space, because they’ve been working really hard on this [series].”



You can catch up with the Roys on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.