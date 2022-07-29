Barbz, stand up! A new six-part documentary following the life and career of one Nicki Minaj is on the way, and the first trailer is here. Minaj shared the big new with fans via Twitter.

“Coming SOON!!!!” Minaj excitedly captioned her tweet. “The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much.”

The trailer begins with an early self-tape of Minaj rapping in big gold hoops and a t-shirt in front of a brick wall. Minaj’s beginnings may have been humble, but her drive, confidence and raw talent shot her into the mainstream and made her a trailblazer for top rappers today like Doja Cat, who has consistently referenced Minaj as an inspiration in her work.

“I’m fighting for the girls who never thought they could win,” Minaj says, as she reflects on the difficulties of coming up as a female rapper in her day. Although from her raucous first mixtape Minaj’s viability as a solo artist was undeniable, she came up alongside Drake as part of Lil Wayne’s Young Money crew, contributing verses to early hits like “BedRock.” Minaj was always a standout in the group, from her motormouthed verse and expressive ad-libs to her many alter egos and style choices. Yet she still struggled for years to be visible in the boy’s club of big money, mainstream hip-hop.

“I take the art form of rap very serious,” Minaj says in the documentary. “I simply just don’t get the respect that men do.” Regardless of the respect she’s been given within the industry, Minaj’s dedication the the craft has given her career a kind of longevity not often enjoyed by women in rap music, or even rappers in general. Minaj’s cultural impact, continuously disseminated through Twitter and TikTok, remains as potent as ever, even though she has not released an album of new music since 2018's middlingly-reviewed Queen.

Minaj also alluded to a bevy of new, previously unsurfaced footage to be included in the documentary. Responding to Twitter user @TYRISPRINT’s comment on how much never-before-seen video is in the trailer alone, Minaj teased: “No you have NO freaking idea.”

Though Nicki has yet to receive an official release date, the trailer states the documentary is “coming soon.”