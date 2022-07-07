Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to three years of probation and one year of home detention after failing to register as a sex offender in California, per CBS Los Angeles. In addition to the two charges, Petty will also be required to pay a $55,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the original federal indictment, Petty first moved from the East Coast to California in July 2019, shortly after he and Minaj tied the knot. Petty was required to enter his name on the sex offender registry within five working days of his move to the state, and the indictment alleges Petty did not do so.

Petty initially pled guilty to the charge of failing to register as a sex offender last year. He was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995, when he was 16 years old. He was also charged with one count each of assault in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon for the same incident. At the time, he served roughly four and a half years in prison, and is now required to register as a sex offender anywhere he goes as part of his plea agreement.

Advertisement

In addition to his attempted rape charge, Petty was also convicted of manslaughter as part of an unrelated case in 2006. For that charge, Petty served seven years of a ten year sentence before being granted probationary release in 2013.

In 2019, the woman who Petty assaulted in the ‘90s sued both Petty and Minaj, claiming the couple harassed and intimidated her, causing emotional distress. Minaj was eventually dropped from the lawsuit. Petty and Minaj currently live together in Calabasas, California with their two-year-old son.

G/O Media may get a commission Provence Beauty Rose Multi-Use Oil It's in the name

This blend of vitamins and essential oils from Provence Beauty can be used as a moisturizer for hands, nails, and hair, and like 50 other things, too. Buy for $13 at Amazon Use the promo code ROSE10INV Advertisement

Minaj and Petty have yet to make any statement(s) on his sentence.