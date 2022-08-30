For many people, A24 is probably the only movie studio worth stanning. And with good reason. Despite the influx of merch and hype surrounding the studio and its release, they consistently put out interesting and occasionally brilliant films, often the types that film fans bemoan “never get made anymore.” Sure, we could reduce this to complaints about the studio’s misleading trailers, but even that isn’t totally fair to A24's fascinating and diverse track record. All of this is to say, Nicolas Cage is going to be in an A24 movie, and that should make some people very happy.

The aptly titled Dream Scenario will star Cage, so get your neon-tinged graphic tees ready, zoomers. If that wasn’t enough, Hereditary and Midsommar auteur Ari Aster will produce the film. He’s currently off directing the upcoming Disappointment Boulevard, which we hope isn’t aptly titled.

Kristoffer Borgli will write and direct the movie. Dream Scenario marks Borgli’s second feature-length picture, with his first, Sick Of Myself (also hoping that’s not an apt title), premiering this year. Based on the images in the trailer, which does not have English subtitles, it features the same disturbing body horror and cruel satire that Aster is known for. Of course, Dream Scenario is also a comedy, but we can’t imagine it’s the fun “haha” kind (more of the “hmmm…scary” kind).



Trailer de Syk Pike — Sick of Myself (HD)

Cage has a full dance card this year. Coming off the meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, he’s finally treading into the Dark Universe, playing the world’s most famous and impersonated vampire, Count Dracula, in Renfield. We hope that one is an apt title because if Renfield isn’t in that movie, we’re just going to lose it.

