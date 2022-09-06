More good news for the Cage-heads. Nicolas Cage, a man of wealth and taste (however questionable), has joined the cast of psychological thriller Sympathy For The Devil alongside For All Mankind’s Joel Kinnaman, per Variety. It’s the latest in a series of high-profile comeback roles for Cage, marking an undeniable career renaissance.



In Sympathy For The Devil, Cage plays “a mysterious man known as ‘The Passenger.’” Kinnaman is “The Driver” unwittingly trapped “in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse” when Cage gets in his backseat for what is sure to be “a white-knuckle ride.” Yuval Adler (The Secrets We Keep) is set to direct from a script by Luke Paradise (Lost on a Mountain in Maine).

In a statement to Variety, producer Allan Ungar said, “This is a tour de force featuring two incredible actors. As an acclaimed filmmaker, Yuval has assembled the perfect cast and brought a unique and gritty vision to this film that will be sure to capture audiences.”

Cage has never wanted for work, but there’s no denying that the quality of his projects declined. (“The phone stopped ringing,” he told GQ in March.) But in recent years, his performances have been garnering critical acclaim once again, like 2021’s Pig or the meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent.

Since then, he’s picked up a number of high-profile roles, including in the Dracula comedy Renfield opposite Nicholas Hoult and in Ari Aster’s Dream Scenario. The blockbusters seem to be coming back around, too: Adam Wingard wants him for a Face/Off sequel, and Jerry Bruckheimer has sent along a script for National Treasure 3 (after he was conspicuously absent from the National Treasure Disney+ series announcement). This new film opposite Kinnaman is shaping up to be another stop on the Cage victory tour.