Ghosts’ Brandon Scott Jones will appear in the forthcoming comedy feature Renfield. Jones joins the film with Nicholas Hoult starring as Dracula’s bug-eating titular henchman, and Nicolas Cage playing the co-dependent Count. The story follows the mistreated sidekick as he seeks a life outside of his master’s shadow.

Advertisement

Production wrapped on the film nearly a month ago, however, Variety has just now confirmed Jones’ place on the cast. He stars alongside Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez. It has not been disclosed what role Jones holds in Renfield.

Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War) is attached to the project as director. The script was penned by Ryan Ridley, based on an original idea by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

Jones has been a beloved fixture on several comedy series in the last few years. He currently has a leading role on the hit CBS sitcom Ghosts, for which he received a 2022 Critics Choice Award nomination. He stars as one of the haunting phantoms named Captain Isaac Higgintoot, who takes issue with being Alexander Hamilton’s unrecognized nemesis.

The UCB alum also has a recurring role on HBO’s The Other Two, where he plays Cary Dubek’s (Drew Tarver) friend and fellow struggling actor. Additionally, he serves as a co-writer and producer for the series. Familiar with the sitcom genre, Jones also held a regular role in the final season of The Good Place.

The last feature film Jones appeared in was the Rebel Wilson-led Isn’t It Romantic? back in 2019. He’s teamed up with Wilson again for the Netflix flick Senior Year, where he stars alongside Justin Hartley, Sam Richardson, and Alicia Silverstone. Not only that, he also wrote the screenplay for the film.

Renfield is currently slated for a April 2023 release through Universal Pictures.