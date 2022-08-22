Gather around, treasure hunters—a third installment of National Treasure may be on its way. For years, there remained an air of mystery surrounding the Nic olas Cage action films and whether 2007's National Treasure: Book Of Secrets would get a sequel involving new adventures in uncovering historical artifacts. Well, it looks like we’re finally one step closer as series executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirms a “really good” script for the film has been written and is awaiting Cage’s approval, reports Comicbook.com.

“Let’s hope, we’re working on the script right now. Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly,” said Bruckheimer.

The confirmation that Bruckheimer is working on a theatrical script for the National Treasure franchise comes as a surprise, since Disney+’s National Treasure: Edge Of History series is hitting TV screens soon, with original cast members Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel reprising their roles. Although Cage isn’t confirmed for an appearance in the series, the show’s co-creator Marianne Wibberley confirmed to Deadline that they are more than willing to make room for him to have a cameo.

“We’re going to beg and plead and whatever,” said Wibberley in the interview. “We’ll have him in two seconds. He’s our favorite actor out of everyone.”

During a Reddit Q&A for his film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent back in May, Cage seemed pretty sure that the continuation of the National Treasure movies was unlikely. “No, the priority was to turn it into a TV show so I would say probably not,” answered the actor, breaking hearts everywhere.

While the Pig star has been having a renaissance recently in the indie film scene, we’d bet that he would be down to jump back into the fold for one last hurrah in treasure stealing.