When it was announced that Nicole Kidman would play comedic legend Lucille Ball in the biopic Being The Ricardos, the casting decision was met with plenty of outcry on social media. Sure, Kidman is a four-time Oscar nominee , but many didn’t feel like the Australian actor was the right fit to play the TV icon. Amazon Studios is set on proving naysayers wrong with the teaser for the movie.



The teaser is sneaky—you don’t get to see Kidman’s face as Ball throughout most of it. Instead, it features Kidman doing a voiceover for scenes from the film that peel back the curtain on the making of I Love Lucy.

“I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System. The biggest asset in the portfolio of Philip Morris Tobacco, Westinghouse,” says Kidman as Ball. “I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing. I work side-by-side with my husband who is genuinely impressed by me. And all I have to do to keep it is kill for 36 weeks in a row. And then do it again next year.”

She continues, “You know, I did this show so Desi and I could be together. I had no idea it was going to be a hit.” And with that line comes our first proper peek at Kidman as Ball.

With her big, bright eyes, and coiffed hair peeking under a scarf, she recreates the grape stomping scene from I Love Lucy. She eerily does look just like Ball. Though her voice doesn’t sound exactly like Ball’s, it’s still close enough that it could make skeptical fans feel more at ease.

The teaser also provides a glimpse at the biopic’s star-studded cast, including Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, as well as Tony Hale, J.K. Simmons, and Jake Lacy.

The film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, is set to arrive to theaters on December 10 and hits Amazon Prime on December 21.

