Nirvanna The Band The TV Show The Movie the trailer travels at 88 mph to 2008
Nirvanna The Band The TV Show is back, in movie form, this February.Courtesy of Neon
Surviving the pivot from web series to streaming series to feature film, Nirvana The Band presses forward back to the future. The brainchild of BlackBerry star and director Matt Johnson and composer Jay McCarol, the legacy continuation mixes the group’s modest ambitions with a ludicrous sci-fi plotting and anarchic man-on-the-street pranks. Using an RV that would make Doc Brown proud, the band travels to 2008 to make their rockstar dreams come true by playing the local performance space, The Rivoli. It’s both a return to Canada’s American Apparel-laden aughts and the cult comedy group that has improbably spanned several decades.