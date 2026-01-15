Nirvanna The Band The TV Show The Movie the trailer travels at 88 mph to 2008

Surviving the pivot from web series to streaming series to feature film, Nirvana The Band presses forward back to the future. The brainchild of BlackBerry star and director Matt Johnson and composer Jay McCarol, the legacy continuation mixes the group’s modest ambitions with a ludicrous sci-fi plotting and anarchic man-on-the-street pranks. Using an RV that would make Doc Brown proud, the band travels to 2008 to make their rockstar dreams come true by playing the local performance space, The Rivoli. It’s both a return to Canada’s American Apparel-laden aughts and the cult comedy group that has improbably spanned several decades.

Reviewing the movie at SXSW last year, critic Katie Rife writes the movie has “multiple ‘How did they do that?’ moments” through its Jackass-style, hidden-camera stunts as well as “surprisingly melancholy theme[s] of aging and friendship, as the guys go back in time and interact with the 2008 versions of themselves.”

“Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie is so affable, so good-natured, so modest—just so gosh-darned charming—that it’s difficult not to crack at least a little bit of a smile while watching it,” Rife concludes.

Check out the webseries on the Nirvanna website.

‌ Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie opens in theaters on February 13.