Everybody should want Netflix’s sweet, sexy Nobody Wants This

The impact of The O.C. and Veronica Mars is undeniable for those who grew up on early-2000s teen TV. Such is the hold a nerdy Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) and wisecracking Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) had on a generation of impressionable young viewers. Seventeen years after both dramas ended, their joint power remains strong, giving a jolt to their mature and comforting new series. They lead Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, which is loosely based on creator Erin Foster’s real-life love story. Come to the show for the familiar faces and nostalgia; stay for the surprisingly razor-sharp, endearing rom-com vibes.

Nobody Wants This is remarkably breezy to watch. It’s fairly predictable, too, as it checks off the boxes of genre truisms, with beats similar to Say Anything, Keeping The Faith, and Fleabag. Despite the anticipated outcome, the 10 half-hour episodes (some are even an easy 20 minutes) are anchored by the duo’s fiery chemistry. Brody and Bell are no strangers to being part of a beloved fictional couple. Just ask passionate shippers of Seth and Summer or Veronica and Logan (or, fine, Eleanor and Chidi). The actors wield their demeanors to cultivate a sincere, electric connection that makes it easy to root for their characters’ unlikely partnership.

The show comes alive from the instant Noah and Joanne have a meet-cute at a party. Drawn together like magnets, they feel out each other with witty banter, eye fucking, and sweet gestures. They might be complete opposites—as everyone around keeps warning them—but who cares when the attraction is this palpable? Nobody Wants This uses their dichotomies to address universal questions about compromise and sacrifice: How much should we give up to be with the right person? What’s the middle ground when two people in love want different things? Is it possible to have it all?

In Noah’s case, he’s a devoted Jew whose dream is to become his temple’s head rabbi. This plan goes awry when, after a fresh breakup, he falls hard and fast for the lovely and provocative Joanne, who doesn’t believe in any religion and hosts a podcast with her sister where they both openly discuss their messy sex and dating lives. Naturally, once Joanne starts seeing a secure and solid man like Noah, her stories for the listeners become “boring.” With their professional goals in disarray, both of them have to figure out how to navigate their increasingly serious relationship.

Curiously, their differences barely push them apart once they commit to each other. In fact, Noah and Joanne are determined to fit into each other’s lives, whether that means her accompanying him to a Jewish summer camp or him making a pitstop for her to buy a costly vibrator. Of course, wooing each other’s families is the mightiest challenge, but they do everything possible to do so. This all gives Nobody Wants This an edge because it’s clear Noah and Joanne really want this to work. And without Brody and Bell selling the hell out of this feeling, the show wouldn’t be as believable and charming.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bell’s work here feels akin to what she did with The Good Place’s Eleanor Shellstrop in that Joanne thrives on sarcasm but has a deep desire to change her bad habits, which Noah helps her achieve. It’s a recognizable yet potent performance. Meanwhile, Brody proves he should have been a mainstream rom-com lead all along. He’s equal parts vulnerable and funny, with Noah loosening up the more he spends time with Joanne and proudly accepting her “craziness.” (Side note: Brody apparently graduated from the same school as Dev Patel, Jake Johnson, and Glen Powell when it comes to looking at their love interests with awe.)

Again, the pair’s loved ones, who cannot fathom how they’ve fallen for each other, prove their biggest hurdle. They have to deal with Joanne’s far too easygoing parents (Michael Hitchcock and Stephanie Faracy) and Noah’s strict Jewish mother (Tovah Feldshuh). And then there’s Joanne’s sister, Morgan (Justine Lupe); Noah’s “loser brother,” Sasha (Timothy Simons); and Sasha’s uptight wife, Esther (Jackie Tohn). All three are perfectly cast in their supporting roles, with Succession’s Lupe stealing whatever scene she’s in. A huge part of why Nobody Wants This works lies in Joanne and Morgan’s supportive yet combative banter, which makes sense because their podcast relies on it.

So no, this is not a groundbreaking romance, and it falls in line with recent Netflix shows like One Day, Bridgerton, and Survival Of The Thickest. The series is sufficiently wholesome and sexy while broadly dealing with issues such as using faith to test the boundaries of true love. Despite the predictability, Nobody Wants This is a gem because it feels authentic. And that’s just one reason why we certainly want this.

Netflix’s Nobody Wants This premieres September 26 on Netflix