Well, director Len Wiseman’s John Wick spin-off Ballerina just became cool enough to appear on Ride With Norman Reedus, because it now has Norman Reedus. That’s according to Deadline, which says Reedus will join the previously cast Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick, not to mention star Ana de Armas—who will be playing the eponymous ballerina. We don’t know anything about Reedus’ character, but he does tend to play… a similar kind of person in most of his acting roles. Sort of a grizzled, long-haired biker-type who drifts between being actively standoffish and just quietly introspective. You know, a Norman Reedus-type.

Producer Erica Lee told Deadline that they’re “confident that the fans will be just as excited as we are that [Reedus] is joining the Wick universe. He’ll make an incredible addition to Ballerina.” The John Wick spin-off will be about a trained assassin seeking revenge after her family is killed. The aforementioned people are all reprising their roles from the Wick movies, though Ana de Armas will be new to the party, and Keanu Reeves—the Baba Yaga himself—will be making a cameo of some sort.

At some point in the future, Reedus will be appearing in Death Stranding 2 as post-apocalyptic deliveryman Sam Porter Bridges. The character is sort of a grizzled, long-haired biker-type who drifts between being actively standoffish and just quietly introspective, and the recent Game Awards trailer revealed that in this new game he has white hair for some reason. If you haven’t played the first Death Stranding, trust us: This is a weird new mystery!

Back to John Wick and Ballerina, John Wick: Chapter 4 will be in theaters on March 24, 2023, while Ballerina doesn’t seem to have a release date yet. They’ve been doing big-name casting for a while now, so hopefully at some point they’ll stop saying “hey, why don’t we get person X?” and just make the damn movie.