While streaming services continue to remove titles from their libraries and generally devalue legacy content (read: any movie released before 2000), physical media increasingly becomes a reliable source for people to watch what they want, when they want. As collectors ourselves, The A.V. Club is committed to providing a monthly look at the best new home video releases—from the biggest blockbusters to must-see obscurities—as companies from Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures to Vinegar Syndrome and Criterion Collection keep cinephiles’ shelves full of DVD, Blu-ray, and UHD discs.



What’s spinning in November, you ask? Highlights include the disc debut of Top Gun: Maverick, the freaky and visually stunning X prequel Pearl, a Spider-Man eight-movie collection, plus the 4K UHD debuts of Casablanca, Reservoir Dogs, Blue Hawaii, and more.