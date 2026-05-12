The White Lotus finds rooms for Ben Kingsley and Max Minghella

Kingsley and Minghella will join Finnish actor Pekka Strang in season four of Mike White's hit resort dramedy. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  May 11, 2026 | 10:20pm
Courtesy of Fabio Lovino/HBO
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The White Lotus finds rooms for Ben Kingsley and Max Minghella

Either The White Lotus is experiencing a spate of cancellations, or it’s perpetually building new rooms because Variety reports three new names are heading to France this year. Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella, and Finnish actor Pekka Strang are the latest guests checking into the hit HBO dramedy, and thus far, only Helena Bonham Carter has canceled her stayand she’ll be replaced by Laura Dern. All three newcomers will play recurring characters, with Kingsley hopefully reprising the role of Ben Kingsley from that episode of The Sopranos where he meets with Christopher about Cleaver

The fourth season of Mike White’s satire about the obnoxious elites who inhabit these resorts and the hotel staff who poops in their luggage is already filming in France. The new season will reportedly focus on two rival film productions, both of which are attending the Cannes Film Festival. Set over the course of a week, season four will tackle the aloof nature of French customer service, taking those snooty maître d’s down a peg or two. For those checking the guest book, the other people taking up brief residence at the hotel include Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Chris Messina, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rosie Perez, among many, many others.

 
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