The White Lotus finds rooms for Ben Kingsley and Max Minghella Kingsley and Minghella will join Finnish actor Pekka Strang in season four of Mike White's hit resort dramedy.

Either The White Lotus is experiencing a spate of cancellations, or it’s perpetually building new rooms because Variety reports three new names are heading to France this year. Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella, and Finnish actor Pekka Strang are the latest guests checking into the hit HBO dramedy, and thus far, only Helena Bonham Carter has canceled her stay—and she’ll be replaced by Laura Dern. All three newcomers will play recurring characters, with Kingsley hopefully reprising the role of Ben Kingsley from that episode of The Sopranos where he meets with Christopher about Cleaver.