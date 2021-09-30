Halloween Kills

Theaters everywhere October 15

David Gordon Green’s direct sequel to the original Halloween was billed as the exciting conclusion to the Laurie Strode and Michael Myers story. But no slasher-movie heavy is ever truly dead—especially not when his most recent rampage raked in $150 million. So The Shape is back, along with Green and all-time scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, for the second in what’s now a full trilogy of legacy installments. (Halloween Ends, a film whose title will inevitably prove to be misleading should it also make a lot of money, opens next October.) Like the first Halloween sequel, Kills picks up right where its predecessor left off, on the same night as the last movie. Reviews from Venice were mixed; our own Leila Latif called it “fun if inconsequential.”

