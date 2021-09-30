The multiplex was a ghost town last Halloween. One year later, it’s bursting with Hollywood horror offerings. Even if one excludes the bona fide fright fare (including another Michael Myers rampage, a seventh round of Paranormal Activity, and a ’90s themed entry in the V/H/S franchise), this October boasts monsters of super-heroism, super-villainy, and organized crime. Meanwhile, those who find something a little too scary about the thought of returning to a theater just yet can get their seasonal fix of thrills and chills from Shudder, Netflix, Amazon, and Paramount+. Keep reading to find out everything that’s coming to theaters and a (haunted) house near you this spooky season.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Theaters everywhere October 1
For better or worse, the first Venom felt like a transmission from a different, lumpier universe of comic-book movies—or maybe just from the days before Marvel smoothed out all the idiosyncratic bumps in the superhero cinema formula. That’s true, too, of this sequel directed by mo-cap master Andy Serkis, which runs just 90 minutes, a fraction of the length of your average, present-day superhero spectacular. Tom Hardy reprises the role of parasite-hosting investigative journalist Eddie Brock, pitted this time against escaped serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) after the madman bonds with his own alien symbiote. Our reviewer called it a “faster, funnier, and still underwhelming” entry in the Spidey-adjacent franchise.
The Many Saints Of Newark
Theaters everywhere and HBO Max October 1
Fourteen years after he waved goodbye to his most famous creation with a basket of onion rings, a Journey song on the jukebox, and an abrupt cut to black, David Chase returns to mob-controlled Jersey with a ’60s- and ’70s-set Sopranos prequel. Michael Gandolfini steps in to play a teenage Tony Soprano, the role his late father originated on HBO, though the future mob boss is just one character in a sprawling ensemble that includes Alessandro Nivola as hotheaded kingpin Dickie Moltisanti, Leslie Odom Jr. as a rival gangster, and Ray Liotta as two members of the extended Family. Expect cameos galore (the film is a Muppet Babies parade of de-wrinkled Sopranos regulars) but precious little of the dark-comic personality that propelled Chase’s series to the all-time upper echelons of televised drama.
The Addams Family 2
Theaters everywhere October 1
Despite the Snoop Dogg lyrics and trite lessons about being yourself, the animated version of The Addams Family that hit the big screen two years ago was altogether okay. Let’s hope, for the sake of America’s accompanying parents, that the same can be said for this inevitable sequel, which reunites the directors and main voice cast, and sends the ooky-spooky TV clan on a cross-country road trip. The inclusion of a Progressive ad and Chamillionaire’s “Ridin’” in the latest trailer are less than encouraging on that front.
Titane
Select theaters October 1
Five years after her cannibal coming-of-age debut Raw premiered in the Cannes sidebar festival Critics’ Week, French writer-director Julia Ducournau picked up the main fest’s highest honor, the Palme d’Or, for her sophomore feature. Lest one think she’s gone soft to earn acclaim, Titane is an even wilder ride: a body-horror whatsit about the strange relationship that develops between a deeply damaged dancer (Agathe Rousselle) and an almost equally fucked-up fireman (Vincent Lindon). That a sex scene with a car is among the less shocking elements here should give readers some sense of what to expect from the outré sensation Spike Lee and his jury applauded back in July.
Welcome To The Blumhouse
Amazon Prime October 1 and October 8
Part Masters Of Horror, part farm league for Blumhouse’s theatrical division, the Amazon fright package Welcome To The Blumhouse enters its second season of streaming thrillers. This year’s crop includes Bingo Hell, about a group of senior citizens who fight back against a sinister gambler played by Richard Brake, a.k.a. Game Of Thrones’ The Night King; the New Orleans-set vampire thriller Black As Night; ’70s supernatural period piece Madres; and The Manor, a gothic ghost story starring the legendary Barbara Hershey. The films released under this umbrella last October were, on average, neither particularly scary nor otherwise effective; at least the movies lumped together in this second round actually appear to all qualify as horror.
V/H/S/94
Shudder October 6
If this summer’s Fear Street didn’t satiate your appetite for 1994-specific horror, the V/H/S series has returned to scratch that nostalgic itch further with five seasonally appropriate found-footage shorts set in the year of the white bronco, Forrest Gump, and the Power Macintosh. David Bruckner, who made the best segment of the original anthology, wrote all five stories; the directing team this time includes Simon Barrett, Jennifer Reeder, Ryan Prows, Chloe Okuno, and Timo Tjahjanto (who co-directed this series’ finest entry, the first sequel’s insanely intense “Safe Haven”). At the very least, the whole thing has to be better than the previous installment, V/H/S Viral.
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Netflix October 6
Patrick Brice, writer-director of small-scale chronicles of stalking (the Creep movies) and social awkwardness (The Overnight), takes a crack at Netflix retro-horror with There’s Someone Inside Your House, which appears to revive the teen-slasher-whodunit form of the late ’90s. (There’s even an I Know What You Did Last Summer joke in the trailer.) Sydney Park from The Walking Dead anchors the teen (or, okay, teen-ish) cast, playing a recent transplant to small-town Nebraska whose classmates are pursued by a masked killer. But will viewers in a post-Fear Street world even accept a scary movie without a minimum of 35 expensive soundtrack cuts?
No Time To Die
Theaters everywhere October 8
The undying James Bond franchise reaches its 25th entry, a year and a half later than originally planned, with what Daniel Craig swears will be his final turn in the tuxedo. (He means it this time, folks.) It’s another Bond-returns-to-action story, with a retired 007 reentering the field to help his replacement (Lashana Lynch) stop a dangerous new terrorist adversary (Rami Malek). Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, and Christoph Waltz all reprise their roles for the closing chapter of this atypically serialized, continuity-minded era of the superspy’s history. It may not be the most exciting of Bond movies, but it’s definitely among the most sentimental—and at a little shy of three hours, the longest.
Justin Bieber: Our World
Amazon Prime October 8
The third Justin Bieber concert film/documentary (after 2011’s Never Say Never and 2013’s Believe) no longer has certified blockbuster director Jon M. Chu behind the camera. (Michael D. Ratner, who also filmed the Bieber reputation rehabilitation docuseries Seasons for YouTube, is on hand in his place.) But it does have a built-in inspirational hook: Bieber’s preparation for his first live concert in three years, in the aftermath of a tour he cut short due to stress and exhaustion back in 2017. In addition to the concert proper—a New Year’s Eve 2020 show broadcast to fans around the world—the film also apparently features footage shot by Bieber and his wife, Hailey, which should presumably be catnip for the literally hundreds of millions of people who follow the pair on social media.
Lamb
Select theaters October 8
As Werner Herzog recently said about a certain beloved, green-skinned, big-eared puppet, “I would like to see the baby.” That was the collective response when the trailer for Valdimar Jóhannsson’s debut feature Lamb dropped back in July. A24’s latest genre acquisition promises the usual cocktail of festival-friendly elements, like stunning cinematography, foreboding atmosphere, and a woman losing her grip on reality in an isolated setting. Oh, and also Noomi Rapace caring for what appears to be human-sheep hybrid, prompting us to once again say: Let us get a good look at that thing!
Mass
Select theaters October 8
Fran Kranz, best known for his roles in Joss Whedon projects like Dollhouse and The Cabin In The Woods, trades science fiction for sobering reality with his theatrically contained directorial debut. The eternally timely premise: a tense meeting between the parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton) of a school shooting victim and the parents (Ann Dowd and Reed Birney) of the perpetrator. The film earned strong reviews at this year’s digital Sundance, with much of the praise centered on its four character-actor leads.
South Of Heaven
Select theaters October 8
Before Ted Lasso became a mid-pandemic sensation, Jason Sudeikis shot this decidedly less cheerful-looking crime thriller about a post-incarceration criminal trying to go straight and care for his dying love (Evangeline Lilly). Unfortunately, as with all contemporary crime movies, there’s Shea Whigham to contend with, among other one-more-job and/or get-me-my-money obstacles. Director Aharon Keshales has worked on horror projects in the past, which accounts for the sense of foreboding that builds throughout the trailer.
Halloween Kills
Theaters everywhere October 15
David Gordon Green’s direct sequel to the original Halloween was billed as the exciting conclusion to the Laurie Strode and Michael Myers story. But no slasher-movie heavy is ever truly dead—especially not when his most recent rampage raked in $150 million. So The Shape is back, along with Green and all-time scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, for the second in what’s now a full trilogy of legacy installments. (Halloween Ends, a film whose title will inevitably prove to be misleading should it also make a lot of money, opens next October.) Like the first Halloween sequel, Kills picks up right where its predecessor left off, on the same night as the last movie. Reviews from Venice were mixed; our own Leila Latif called it “fun if inconsequential.”
The Last Duel
Theaters everywhere October 15
Ridley Scott returns to the muted blues and chaotic swordplay of Gladiator, Kingdom Of Heaven, and Robin Hood with this adaptation of an Eric Jager novel about the final legally sanctioned duel in French history. Matt Damon is the knight Jean de Carrouges, who challenges his best friend, Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), to a fight to the death after his wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), accuses the latter of raping her. Despite the wattage of the onscreen talent, the real draw here might be the byline: The Last Duel’s reportedly Rashomon-inspired take on events was penned by Damon and his old Good Will Hunting cowriter, Ben Affleck, along with Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said). Our correspondent in Venice called the final showdown “thrilling.”
The Velvet Underground
Select theaters and Apple TV+ October 15
Todd Haynes has made some of cinema’s most distinctive rock-and-roll biopics through his willingness to just make stuff up, whether amalgamating glam icons in Velvet Goldmine or refracting Bob Dylan through a variety of lenses in I’m Not There. The Velvet Underground will presumably be a bit more beholden to the facts; it’s an outright rock documentary about the seminal band, featuring interviews with surviving members John Cale and Maureen Tucker. Sadly, the late Lou Reed will have to be represented by copious performance footage. Early reactions from Cannes have been positive, befitting a critics’ darling making a movie about critics’ darlings.
Bergman Island
Select theaters October 15
Did you know that Fårö island, where the legendary Swedish director Ingmar Bergman lived, died, and shot many of his classic movies (not in that order, obviously), has been turned into a kind of tourist destination for cinephiles, complete with guided tours and a museum of trivia? The island serves as the setting for the latest picture from French director Mia Hansen-Løve (Eden, Things To Come), who casts Vicky Krieps as a loosely fictionalized version of herself, embarking on a scenic holiday with her husband, a fellow filmmaker played by Tim Roth. The film was a hit at Cannes, go figure; our critics, meanwhile, were divided over it at Toronto.
After We Fell
VOD October 19
If a franchise falls on demand, does it make a noise? Somehow, within just a couple of years, the absolutely terrible movie After has gone from fan-fic-derived also-ran to ongoing, possibly never-ending film series, saga-fying the unremarkable relationship between controlling bad boy Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and publishing neophyte Tessa Young (Josephine Langford). The new third installment (shot back-to-back in Bulgaria with the YA-obligatory fourth movie) finds Tessa and Hardin starting a new cycle of hot sex and less-hot demands that Tessa give up her career and/or any contact with other men.
Night Teeth
Netflix October 20
The last time Megan Fox ripped open some men’s throats, the results (belatedly) clawed their way to cult-movie status. Netflix’s Night Teeth doesn’t quite have the pedigree of Jennifer’s Body—its director, Adam Randall, has a handful of little-seen indies under his belt, not an Oscar or Sundance win. What he does have additionally, though, is Fox, Alfie Allen, and Lucy Fry as bored, beautiful, fabulously wealthy vampires in search of kicks over one bloody night in the City Of Angels. What more do you really need?
Dune
Theaters everywhere and HBO Max October 22
Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated adaptation of the Frank Herbert sci-fi touchstone has already survived its first major hurdle, emerging from its Venice Film Festival premiere with critics suitably impressed by the film’s arid sprawl. (Our own Leila Latif called it “engrossing and spectacular” in her Venice dispatch on the film, praising both the movie’s visual ambitions and its tackling of the novel’s loftier ideas.) But we’ll have to wait to see whether theater audiences—to say nothing of the HBO Max hordes—will be as receptive to Villeneuve’s vision, which places Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya at the center of a vast universe of ringers, including Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, and more.
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Theaters everywhere October 22
Middle schooler Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer) is desperate to get his hands on a “B-bot,” the hottest hyper-connected consumer gadget available. But when his dad gifts him one for his birthday, he winds up with Ron (Zach Galifianakis), a wonky personal-assistant robot who keeps malfunctioning his way into trouble (and, one assumes, eventual friendship). Appropriately, Ron’s Gone Wrong itself has off-brand vibes; the hapless Ron looks like a hybrid of broken-down WALL-E and his sleek pal EVE, with a bit of Baymax from Big Hero Six thrown in for good measure. Technically, Ron’s Gone Wrong is now a corporate sibling to those Disney-owned characters; it’s one of the last few 20th Century Fox projects predating that company’s 2019 sale to the Mouse.
The French Dispatch
Select theaters October 22
Wes Anderson’s last live-action movie, The Grand Budapest Hotel, found the director ignoring his detractors and heading further into a meticulously crafted world of miniaturized sets, elaborate costumed ensembles, and shifting aspect ratios. At least some of that appears to remain intact for this anthology-style triptych of France-set stories from a New Yorker-like magazine. Most film fans already know where they stand on Anderson, and can probably guess that the sprawling cast includes (deep breath) Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Frances McDormand, Jason Schwartzman, Owen Wilson, Edward Norton, Saoirse Ronan, and Willem Dafoe. But there are newcomers to Andersonville, too, including (deeper breath) Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Christoph Waltz, Steve Park, Léa Seydoux, Benicio del Toro, and Jeffrey Wright.
The Harder They Fall
Select theaters October 22; Netflix November 3
If Jonathan Majors versus Idris Elba sounds like one of the acting events of the season, wait until you see the supporting cast: Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, and Delroy Lindo all take one side or the other in the grudge match between an outlaw (Majors) and the ex-convict (Elba) who killed his family. Making his feature debut behind the camera of this stylized pop Western is Jeymes Samuel, the musician-turned-filmmaker whose work as music supervisor on the soundtrack to The Great Gatsby suggests that the hip-hop heard in the trailer may anachronistically make it into the movie, too.
The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain
Select theaters October 22, Amazon Prime November 5
Benedict Cumberbatch is at it again: playing a mold-breaking, world-changing troubled-genius figure in a fancy biopic. The title of The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain even makes it sound like a companion piece to The Current War, but here Cumberbatch is playing Louis Wain, an artist known for anthropomorphizing and popularizing cats through a series of drawings, children’s-book illustrations, and comic strips. Claire Foy, herself no stranger to biopics, plays Wain’s wife, Emily, while BBC mainstay Will Sharpe co-writes and directs. Early reactions to the film’s Telluride premiere praised the film’s warmth and whimsy, even in the face of some biographical checkpoints.
Passing
Select theaters October 27; Netflix November 10
Rebecca Hall makes her debut behind the camera with an adaptation of Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel about the friendship between two Black women (Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga) living in New York—one “passing” occasionally as white, the other doing so more permanently. Whether Hall is the right person to tell this story was a question raised by a few critics at this year’s virtual Sundance. Most seemed to agree, however, that she has a knack for working with fellow actors (the performances caught plenty of praise), and that the film’s elegant black-and-white imagery suggests a strong eye, too.
Last Night In Soho
Theaters everywhere October 29
Last we heard from writer-director Edgar Wright, he was veering out of the parody of Shaun Of The Dead and into the jukebox, gear-head, not explicitly comedic thrills of Baby Driver. Last Night In Soho, which is finally hitting theaters right in time for Halloween after a series of pandemic-related delays, finds him drifting further: It’s a time-hopping thriller starring Thomasin McKenzie as an aspiring fashion designer teleported into the body of a young singer (Anya Taylor-Joy) in swinging-’60s London. Reviews haven’t been universally ecstatic—our own Leila Latif wasn’t too hot on it—but fans of this skilled genre remix artist probably won’t want to miss his doubtlessly energetic riff on Repulsion and its ilk of psychological nightmares.
Antlers
Theaters everywhere October 29
One of the first movies delayed because of the pandemic, the Wendigo-centric studio horror movie Antlers qualifies as a change of pace for Scott Cooper, director of decidedly less spooky award-season fodder like Hostiles, Black Mass, and Out Of The Furnace. If the cast still screams respectability (it includes Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons), there’s plenty of midnight-movie appeal in the premise, which hinges on the potentially symbiotic relationship between a local boy (Jeremy T. Thomas) and the mythic creature he may be harboring in his small-town Oregon home.
Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin
Paramount+ October 29
Six years after The Ghost Dimension spoiled the peekaboo fun by making the malevolent spirits visible, Paramount is ready to just straight-up reboot Paranormal Activity. Plot details for the seventh installment of the hit found-footage series remain under wraps, but the teaser suggests a shift in location from sunny, suburban, poltergeist-infested California to some sort of religious community. Will director William Eubank, who made the solid January sci-fi thriller Underwater, revitalize the Paranormal brand or finally bury it? And while we’re asking questions, what is a perpetually running camera doing in what looks like Amish country?
Army Of Thieves
Netflix October 29
It’s hard to resist the presumptuous audacity: Months before audiences had seen so much as a trailer for Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead, Netflix had already paid for a prequel spinoff about safecracker Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer)—who, sure, was one of the movie’s more enjoyable non-zombie-tiger characters, but didn’t exactly suggest a vast and complex backstory to explore. But Schweighöfer must take Dieter seriously; he not only reprises his role but directs and co-writes Army Of Thieves, which sounds like an Army Of The Dead-style heist movie with a more moderate, sensible amount of zombies. Sounds fun, but when does the zombie tiger get a movie?
Plus:
Before hitting Broadway, a new production of the Princess Of Wales “bio-musical” Diana: The Musical (Netflix 10/1) will be available to stream on Netflix. The Jesus Music (select theaters 10/1) chronicles the rise of contemporary Christian music. MTV bankrolled the award-winning documentary Ascension (select theaters 10/8), which takes an expansive look at every rung of the Chinese manufacturing industry. 12 Years A Slave screenwriter John Ridley spins a time-bending love story for Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo in Needle In A Timestack (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 10/15). Introducing, Selma Blair (select theaters 10/15; Discovery+ 10/21) gets intimate with the Hollywood star as she seeks treatment for multiple sclerosis. Hard Luck Love Song (select theaters 10/15) is a Western-tinged romance featuring Sophia Bush, Dermot Mulroney, and RZA. Three adopted teens discover that they’re biological cousins in the doc Found (Netflix 10/20). My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (select theaters 10/29) is the third entry in the popular anime superhero franchise. And How They Got Over (select and virtual theaters 10/29) traces a history of American gospel music.
