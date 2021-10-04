As mentioned over the weekend, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has swallowed up a whole lot of box office money since it premiered on Friday, enough to swing past Black Widow’s mid-pandemic record of $80 million (but swing like Venom does with slimy tendrils, not like Spider-Man does with webs). The Venom sequel ultimately made $90 million, a few million shy of the record for a movie opening in October but a good $70 million high out of this weekend’s second-place finisher.

Advertisement

That would be The Addams Family 2, which made just $18 million. That’s our latest indication that some big movies can still make good money at the box office, but that on its own doesn’t necessarily mean that movie theaters are back to where they were. Speaking of some movies still making good money, though: Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings finally crossed $200 million total, just a few weeks after we said it would happen.

The Many Saints Of Newark made $5 million, which isn’t great, but there’s a good chance that Sopranos fans would’ve chosen to watch it on HBO Max even without the pandemic. Dear Evan Hansen fell pretty far, rounding out the top five with only $2.4 million (for a total of $11 million).

The rest of the list is largely unremarkable, with one of the few notable releases being Palme d’Or winner Titane. It only made $515,000 and only opened in 562 theaters, though, so there’s not much to write home about there. F9 made $3,000 in its 15th week on the charts, that’s something.

At least we’re back in a position where artsy movies can open in theaters alongside Addams Family cartoons and superhero sequels. That’s good for movies as an art form even if it doesn’t translate to a lot of cash for anybody involved.



G/O Media may get a commission New Release for Switch Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, New stages and fighters!

Face off in 2-4 player battles, or play against the computer. Buy for $40 at Amazon

For a more detailed breakdown of this weekend’s box office numbers, head over to Box Office Mojo.