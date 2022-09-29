The Banshees Of Inisherin (October 21, theaters everywhere)

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

The Banshees Of Inisherin reunites the In Bruges trio of Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and writer-director Martin McDonagh, which should be plenty enticing for any self-respecting moviegoer. But McDonagh also has our curiosity piqued as to how he’ll manage to take his wisp of a story idea and expand it into one of his trademark tales of masculinity tested and found into something sad and slightly ridiculous. Gleeson plays a brooding fiddler named Colm who, without any apparent reason, suddenly decides he no longer wants to be friends with his longtime pub mate, Pádraic (Farrell). As the hurt and confused Pádraic presses Colm for a reconciliation, or at least an explanation, Colm threatens to cut off one of his own fingers with a set of shears every time Pádraic talks to him.

Look for Farrell, who’s getting better with age, and Gleeson to have a field day with McDonagh’s brilliant dialogue, which can be acerbic, poetic, and recognizably human, often at the same time. The film, which co-stars Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul) and Barry Keoghan (Eternals) takes place during the Irish Civil War and was shot on an island off the Irish coast that looks appropriately bleak and isolating. It’s the perfect location for this interpersonal drama about a grievance that is both petty and existential, one that explodes into a conflict as tragic yet unavoidable as the war that wages across the unyielding sea. [Mark Keizer]