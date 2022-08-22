If there’s a theme to September’s slate of feature films, it’s familiarity. From X precursor Pearl and a Pinocchio adaptation to long-awaited sequels Clerks III and Hocus Pocus 2, this month’s list may give some credence to those who argue today’s cinema is lacking in original ideas. But they’d be ignoring Billy Eichner’s Bros, the first gay rom-com from a major studio, as well as Olivia Wilde and Katie Silberman’s thriller Don’t Worry Darling and Tom George and Mark Chappell’s murder mystery See How They Run, fun Hollywood fare relying on familiar faces in unfamiliar stories.
And if you’re wanting to see a star like you’ve never seen them before, don’t miss Allison Janney as a “female Dirty Harry,” Viola Davis in action-star mode, and Brett Morgen’s immersive Moonage Daydream, a David Bowie documentary that deserves to be experienced on the biggest possible screen. Read on for The A.V. Club’s recommendations for September moviegoing.