Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Is there anything more ripe for a satirical takedown than megachurches? There’s an inherent, distinctly American hypocrisy in profit-driven institutions run by people of God flaunting those profits—a hypocrisy that lends itself nicely to dramatic tension. Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall take such tension to cringe-worthy, hilarious, yet all-too-believable extremes in the mockumentary Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, screenwriter Adamma Ebo’s feature directorial debut.

In Brown and Hall, who play a disgraced pastor and his first lady trying to rebound from public scandal, Ebo has a delightful pair of punching bags, a means to positively pillory commodified religion that would all be harmless fun were it not for the actual scandals of megachurch pastors like Ted Haggard. And while these are two actors with no qualms about debasing themselves in the name of comedy, they’re also adept at digging into their characters’ deep-buried shame, unearthing the human capacity for denial. Brown is all bravado, demonstrating how one’s faith can sour into false confidence despite all evidence of failure. Hall turns her sunny smile into a mask, one that slips in crucial, blink-and-you’ll-miss-the-vulnerability moments. Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Daniel Kaluuya are among the producers of this timely tale of false prophets. [Jack Smart]