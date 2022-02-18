More actors continue to join the cast of AMC’s upcoming anthology series Tales Of The Walking Dead, with this round including Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, Hit Monkey), Danny Ramirez (On My Block), Loan Chabanol (The Transporter Refueled), Embeth Davidtz (Army Of Darkness, Matilda), and Jessie T. Usher (The Boys, Survivor’s Remorse).

“Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories,” says Scott Gimple, executive producer and Walking Dead Universe chief creative officer. “We’re excited for them to come walk with us.”

The five round out the cast made up of Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Anthony Edwards, and Poppy Liu. The anthology series is set to focus on standalone stories from The Walking Dead universe, building upon already introduced characters and starting fresh with new ones. It’s not been shared who from the other Walking Dead series will make an appearance in the new spin-off.

“Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast—Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan,” says showrunner Channing Powell. “We’ve been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way.” In addition to serving as the showrunner for Tales Of The Walking Dead, Powell has written for the flagship series and Fear The Walking Dead.



Tales Of The Walking Dead marks the fourth series in the now thoroughly explored universe, behind Fear The Walking Dead, World Beyond, and of course the original series, which enters its eleventh and final season this year.

A bit like the zombies in each of the numerous series, the fourth series feels like it seeks to reanimate an already dead concept, but here we are.

Tales Of The Walking Dead is set to premiere some time in summer 2022.