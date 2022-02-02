The Walking Dead’s viability as a long-term artistic project has been litigated deep into the blood-soaked ground at this point; while the show’s die-hards will likely stay on though its series finale this year , there are plenty of fans who have reported reaching their breaking poin t, somewhere 11 seasons in, with its ongoing cavalcade of cannibalistic tragedies. But that’s not to say that zombie-ravaged America isn’t still a viable location for storytelling—something AMC is gearing up to test with the help of Terry Crews, Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, and more.

Said TV stalwarts are just part of the cast for Tales Of The Walking Dead, the upcoming anthology series set to serve as the third narrative spin-off of the long-running show. (Fear The Walking Dead was recently renewed for an eighth season; The Walking Dead: World Beyond ended in December of 2021.) Rather than tell a serialized story like its predecessors, though, Tales will focus on standalone stories of people surviving (or, more likely, not) in the face of the shambling apocalypse.

In addition to Edwards (ER!), Crews (Brookyln-Nine-Nine!) and Posey (being Parker Posey!), the series will also feature appearances from Idiotsitter’s Jillian Bell and Hacks’ Poppy Liu. Behind the camera, the series will showcase talent from directors Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier, and Tara Nicole Weyr, plus executive producer (and franchise veteran) Michael Satrazemis, who’ll be helming three of the show’s six planned installments.

Channing Powell (who’s been writing installments of the mothership series since back in 2013) will serve as showrunner for the series, executive producing alongside long-time franchise producer Scott M. Gimple. Per Gimple, Tales Of The Walking Dead will hope to take the functionally immortal series into “ harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms.”

Tales Of The Walking Dead is set to debut this summer on AMC and AMC+.