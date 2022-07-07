No one does honoring the greats like Olivia Rodrigo. From a “Complicated” duet with Avril Lavigne to bringing Alanis Morissette onstage for “You Oughta Know,” Rodrigo has been on a streak of performing with the scribes behind the maligned-woman anthems she learned to rock out on. During last night’s Sour Tour stop in London, Natalia Imbruglia was the latest to join Rodrigo onstage.

Rodrigo brought out Imbruglia to perform Imbruglia’s ‘90s heartbreak anthem “Torn.” To the absolute delight of the audience at the Eventim Apollo, Imbruglia handled the first verse while Rodrigo joined in to sing the second. Skipping around the stage, clutching their chests and hugging each other, Rodrigo and Imbruglia proved getting your perfect sky torn and just needing to sing about it has no age limit—and that’s what’s going on.

Olivia Rodrigo & Natalie Imbruglia - Torn (SOUR Tour London - Eventim Apollo 06/07/22)

The performance is a welcome addition to Rodrigo’s winning streak of throwback duets, and it isn’t even the first surprise guest she’s welcomed to the stage in the U.K. During her set at Glastonbury Festival in June, Rodrigo brought Lily Allen onstage for a very pointed performance of Allen’s “Fuck You.” Before kicking off the sing-song diss track, Rodrigo took a moment to dedicate the song to a very special group of people— the Supreme Court justices who voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, and federal abortion protections with it.

Advertisement

“I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom,” Rodrigo told the crowd. “This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.”