The rage surrounding the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade yesterday continues to boil up pretty much all over the place this weekend —including, but by no means limited to, the world of professional music. That anger has manifested in donations (including massive contributions from both Lizzo and Rage Against The Machine, the latter of whom has announced that they’re donating $450,000 in ticket sales for their soon-to-launch reunion tour to reproductive rights groups in Illinois and Wisconsin ), and angry denunciations from folks like Phoebe Bridgers—but sometimes it can be hard to beat a simple “Fuck You.”

Hence a clip circulating online today from recent Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo’s set at Glastonbury this weekend, where she paused the show to name and shame the five Supreme Court justices who voted for Roe’s overturn…before bringing out British singer Lily Allen for a very pointed rendition of Allen’s 2009 single “Fuck You.”

This isn’t the first time “Fuck You” has been deployed in this sort of context, of course; the song’s condemnation of small-minded politicians was reportedly inspired by both George W. Bush, and the racist and xenophobic British National Party. Allen herself has played it at Glastonbury in the past, usually while name-checking some new bit of political evil.

Rodrigo didn’t mince words about who this particular take on the song was addressed to, though, telling the crowd:

I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom. This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.

Rodrigo is currently still riding high on the release of her 2021 album Sour; she won three Grammys last year for her solo debut.