The judge overseeing one of the multiple ongoing legal suits against Brian “Marilyn Manson” Warner has dismissed the suit, ruling the statute of limitations has expired. The plaintiff—identified as Jane Doe—sued Manson back in May, claiming he sexually assaulted and abused her throughout their relationship.

Jane Doe says Warner abused her during their relationship, which began in 2011, and she claims that repressed memories from the trauma prevented her from reporting the assault earlier. The plaintiff filed the lawsuit against Warner, citing the musician—among other things— denied her food, demanded “extremely frequent sex,” and raped her.

However, the suit has not reached a dead end. The unnamed woman has 20 days to amend her lawsuit and file a new complaint.

Earlier this year, after Warner’s ex-fiancé Rachel Wood shared details of alleged abuse and rape at his hands, other wome n came forward, including Warner’s former assistant Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, and Ashley Morgan Smithline. Even though Jane Doe’s suit has been dropped, Warner still faces three lawsuits from other alleged victims. Walters is suing Warner for sexual assault, battery, and harassment, and Smithline is suing for alleged sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and unlawful imprisonment. Game Of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, who is an ex-girlfriend of Warner’s, is suing both Warner and his former manager, Tony Ciulla. She has accused Warner of rape and sexual battery.

In June, the rocker surrendered himself to New Hampshire authorities concerning charges related to an incident involving a concert photographer in 2019—this was unconnected to the pile of sexual abuse allegations. Earlier this month, Warner ple d not guilty to the charges. In the midst of these ongoing legal battles, Warner still made the time to make an appearance at one of Kanye’s Donda events in August.

Warner denies all of the allegations against him.