Amid Kanye West’s media blitz to drum up interest in his long-delayed album Donda, West invited accused abuser Marilyn Mans on (real name: Brian Warner) on stage at one of the rapper’s many listening parties. Manson also received a credit, along with rapper DaBaby, who lost his spot on Lollapolooza, among other festivals, for making homophobic statements, on West’s album.



Many people are not happy about this, but one who stands out is one of Manson’s accusers, the musician’s former partner, actor Evan Rachel Wood. Last night, Wood performed a cover of The New Radicals’ hit “You Get What You Give,” which famously calls out Manson by name with the lyrics “Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson / You’re all fakes / Run to your mansions / Come around, we’ll kick your asses.” As Wood sang the lyrics, she raised her middle finger in a not-so-veiled gesture toward Manson. Wood later posted the video on Instagram, adding the caption, “For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up.”

Earlier this year, Wood accused Manson of grooming and abuse on Instagram. She wrote:

He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she wrote. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent

Manson denied the allegations. However , in a show of support of Wood, numerous other women also came forward with their own stories against Manson. Four women have since filed suit against Manson for sexual assault, sexual battery, and more. He surrendered to authorities earlier this summer.



