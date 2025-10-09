The Onion's Jeffrey Epstein: Bad Pedophile is now available online
After doing a brief theatrical tour, The Onion's very funny 20-minute send-up of true crime tropes is watchable online.
Up until now, fans of both truth and crime were in a tough position when it came to watching The Onion‘s hard-hitting new 20-minute mockumentary Jeffrey Epstein: Bad Pedophile. Unless you could make it out to a handful of showings around the country, you simply had to take the word of critics—like our own film editor, Jacob Oller—that our former colleagues over at the Global Tetrahedron-owned satirical newspaper had managed to crack the true-crime format in an absurd, hilarious way. And isn’t that blind acceptance of what you’re being told exactly what Epstein’s old employers in the Deep State mailroom would want?