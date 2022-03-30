Everything Everywhere All At Once

Was this entire article just an excuse to launch the awards campaign for Everything Everywhere All at Once? Perhaps. Am I simply obsessed with Michelle Yeoh and this A24 hit designed to showcase her as the movie star she’s long been? Unequivocally yes. This gonzo tale of one frazzled woman at the center of an infinite multiverse thrusts the writing-directing-producing “Daniels” (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) to the top of any Oscar predictions-so-far list for sheer originality. They’re aided by mind-boggling editing from Paul Rogers, gorgeous shots—some glimpsed for just milliseconds—from cinematographer Larkin Seiple, and production and costume design from Jason Kisvarday and Shirley Kurata, respectively, that deliver this film’s maximalist vision. Of course, it’s already screened at SXSW and in theaters, and contenders that premiere even before the current year’s Oscars historically have an uphill battle to be remembered by next year’s. But Yeoh and supporting actors Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan—and, sure, let’s throw the hilarious Jamie Lee Curtis into the mix—deserve to remain in voters’ minds come 2023. Let’s get as many (googly) eyes on this movie as we can, people! [Jack Smart]