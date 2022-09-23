Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Official Trailer HD | A24

One of Hollywood’s favorite success stories of 2022, Everything Everywhere All At Once may have had a chance at Oscars even without a big box office performance. But now that the Daniels’ highly original film is A24’s highest-grossing title, there’s extra incentive for Academy voters to put it in the running for the top prize. Full disclosure: it is difficult for movies released all the way back during the previous season’s Oscars to remain in the conversation. But the February-released The Silence Of The Lambs once pulled it off, Michelle Yeoh’s star power burns bright, and we have faith that billboards featuring Ke Huy Quan wielding a fanny pack will keep this contender afloat.