Well, it looks like Oscar Isaac needs a new house: Back in 2020, he quipped to Deadline that that would “probably” be the only thing that would ever convince him to go back to Star Wars and play hotshot pilot Poe Dameron again after The Rise Of Skywalker, having rededicated his life to grown-up movies like The Card Counter, but now—possibly because he’s running out of room for his stuff, or because he’s tired of his neighbors—Isaac says he has “no real feeling one way or another” about doing another Star Wars and that he’d be “so open to it” if Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy went to him and said they have a “great idea” for more Poe Dameron.

That comes from Variety, which also quotes him as saying he’d need both a “great story” and a “great director” if he were going to do more Star Wars, which could arguably be taken as a comment on the story and director of his last Star Wars, but it’s not like Isaac to dismiss the projects he’s worked on and the people he’s worked with like that. After all, he won’t even say anything bad about X-Men: Apocalypse other than that he wishes it were “better.”

If Isaac does go back to Star Wars, though, you can probably thank his propah ol’ Bri’ish friend Moon Knight, since Isaac has been open about the amount of “mental torment” he went through before deciding to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and star in that Disney+ show. He seems to be happy with how that experience went, which must’ve convinced him that this kind of mega-franchise genre thing can still be fun if it’s not completely dominating five years of your life.

As for where we might see Poe Dameron next, Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to touch the post-Rise Of Skywalker timeline, so some kind of Book Of Poe series that takes place after the sequel trilogy and has Oscar Isaac back as the star would be a big deal on Disney+. (We own that idea, though, so if Disney takes it we demand to be paid off with a new house that is at least as big as Isaac’s new house.)