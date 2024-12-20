Apple snags Oscar Isaac, Ana de Armas, and David O. Russell's Bananas We don't know what Bananas is, what it's about, or what it'll look like. But it's got some big names attached, and Apple wants it.

David O. Russell’s career has been on the quiet side for a couple of years—and, if you want to be specific, ever since Amsterdam arrived in, and then swiftly departed from, theaters in October 2022. Sure, Russell has had a handful of projects announced or publicly mused about (including an extremely hypothetical report of a John Mulaney Get Smart reboot that’s too weird for us not to periodically obsess over), but not much in the way of concrete work. That trend might be about to change, though, as the Oscar-winning director is attached to a project that’s just been reportedly acquired at AppleTV+, which he’ll executive produce alongside Oscar Isaac and Ana de Armas.

Directed by Russell, and starring Isaac and de Armas, the series is apparently titled Bananas, and that sound you just heard was us coming to the end of every single other fact we know about this project. Russell and his collaborators are apparently keeping details about the series—for instance, what it is, what it’s about, what it might look like, etc.—completely under wraps. Oh, wait, no: It’s also being written and EP’d by Orange Is The New Black and Narcos producer Carolina Paiz, so… Crime? Possibly?

Despite the big floating question marks, Deadline reports that bidding for the series was “competitive,” with Apple ultimately landing the big-name project. To be fair, it does kind of sound like an AppleTV+ show: The streaming service has carved out a name for itself by making liberal use of the names of others, and Isaac, de Armas, and even Russell are still well-known enough brands to make the three of them collaborating on a project intriguing. We’ll know more eventually, presumably, because it’s hard to imagine anyone knowing less.