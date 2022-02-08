The Oscar nominations came out this morning, meaning everyone now has a little over a month to catch up with all of the movies, performances, costumes, and sound editing that the Motion Picture Academy deemed worthy of a nomination—after all, you may not be required to have seen every movie nominated in order to have an opinion on snubs and flubs, but it doesn’t hurt. But so many movies get nominated, and there are so many different ways to watch a movie in 2022, so where does someone start if they want to check out everything that has a chance of taking home a little golden man in March?
Well… right here is a good place to start. We’ve compiled a list of notable films from the nominees along with where you can watch them and who’s in them, along with links to our reviews (when possible). On to the list:
Belfast
Where to stream: Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, Redbox, or Vudu
What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Sound, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song
Who’s in it? Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds, Judi Dench, Jude Hill, Colin Morgan
Coda
Where to stream: Apple TV+
What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Who’s in it? Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo
Don’t Look Up
Where to stream: Netflix
What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Editing, Music (Original Score), Best Original Screenplay
Who’s in it? Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Melanie Lynskey
Dune
Where to stream: Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, Redbox, or Vudu
What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects, Best Adapted Screenplay
Who’s in it? Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Josh Brolin, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Javier Bardem
Licorice Pizza
Where to stream: Still in theaters
What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Original Screenplay
Who’s in it? Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Benny Safdie, Bradley Cooper, Skyler Gisondo, Sean Penn
The Power Of The Dog
Where to stream: Netflix
What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Directing, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Adapted Screenplay
Who’s in it? Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee
Drive My Car
Where to stream: Still in theaters
What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Directing, Best International Feature Film, Best Adapted Screenplay
Who’s in it? Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tôko Miura, Masaki Okada, Reika Kirishima, Yoo-rim Park, Sonia Yuan
King Richard
Where to stream: Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, Redbox, or Vudu
What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress, Film Editing, Best Original Song, Best Original Screenplay
Who’s in it? Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn
Nightmare Alley
Where to stream: HBO Max and Hulu
What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design
Who’s in it? Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Richard Jenkins, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette
West Side Story
Where to stream: Still in theaters
What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Directing, Best Production Design, Sound
Who’s in it? Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno, Josh Andrés Rivera, Iris Menas, Brian d’Arcy James
Being The Ricardos
Where to stream: Amazon Prime
What did it get nominated for? Best Lead Actress, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor
Who’s in it? Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Jake Lacy
tick, tick…BOOM!
Where to stream: Netflix
What did it get nominated for? Best Lead Actor, Best Film Editing
Who’s in it? Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry, Mj Rodriguez, Judith Light, Bradley Whitford
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Where to stream: HBO Max
What did it get nominated for? Best Lead Actress, Best Makeup And Hairstyle
Who’s in it? Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Vincent D’Onofrio, Gabriel Olds, Sam Jaeger
Spencer
Where to stream: Hulu
What did it get nominated for? Best Lead Actress
Who’s in it? Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Jack Farthing, Jack Nielen, Freddie Spry, Sean Harris
The Lost Daughter
Where to stream: Netflix
What did it get nominated for? Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay
Who’s in it? Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris, Dagmara Domińczyk
Flee
Where to stream: Hulu
What did it get nominated for? Best Animated Feature Film, Best Documentary, Best International Feature Film
Parallel Mothers
Where to stream: Still in theaters
What did it get nominated for? Best Lead Actress, Best Original Score
Who’s in it? Penelope Cruz, Milena Smit, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Where to stream: Apple TV+
What did it get nominated for? Best Lead Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design
Who’s in it? Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Harry Melling, Kathryn Hunter, Brendan Gleeson
The Hand Of God
Where to stream: Netflix
What did it get nominated for? Best International Feature Film
Who’s in it? Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom
Where to stream: Available for rent on February 11
What did it get nominated for? Best International Feature Film
Who’s in it? Sherab Dorji, Ugyen Norbu Lhendup, Kelden Lhamo Gurung, Pem Zam
The Worst Person In The World
Where to stream: Still in theaters
What did it get nominated for? Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay
Who’s in it? Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum
Encanto
Where to stream: Disney+
What did it get nominated for? Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Original Song
Who’s in it? Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Carolina Gaitán, Adassa, Wilmer Valderrama
Luca
Where to stream: Disney+
What did it get nominated for? Best Animated Feature Film
Who’s in it? Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Marco Barricelli, Giacomo Gianniotti, Maya Rudolph, Jim Gaffigan
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
Where to stream: Netflix
What did it get nominated for? Best Animated Feature Film
Who’s in it? Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Michael Rianda, Beck Bennett, Fred Armisen, Olivia Colman, Eric André
Raya And The Last Dragon
Where to stream: Disney+
What did it get nominated for? Best Animated Feature Film
Who’s in it? Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk