The Oscar nominations came out this morning, meaning everyone now has a little over a month to catch up with all of the movies, performances, costumes, and sound editing that the Motion Picture Academy deemed worthy of a nomination—after all, you may not be required to have seen every movie nominated in order to have an opinion on snubs and flubs, but it doesn’t hurt. But so many movies get nominated, and there are so many different ways to watch a movie in 2022, so where does someone start if they want to check out everything that has a chance of taking home a little golden man in March?

Well… right here is a good place to start. We’ve compiled a list of notable films from the nominees along with where you can watch them and who’s in them, along with links to our reviews (when possible). On to the list:

Where to stream: Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, Redbox, or Vudu

What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Sound, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song

Who’s in it? Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds, Judi Dench, Jude Hill, Colin Morgan

Where to stream: Apple TV+

What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Who’s in it? Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo

Where to stream: Netflix

What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Editing, Music (Original Score), Best Original Screenplay

Who’s in it? Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Melanie Lynskey

Where to stream: Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, Redbox, or Vudu

What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects, Best Adapted Screenplay

Who’s in it? Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Josh Brolin, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Javier Bardem

Where to stream: Still in theaters

What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Original Screenplay

Who’s in it? Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Benny Safdie, Bradley Cooper, Skyler Gisondo, Sean Penn

Where to stream: Netflix

What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Directing, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Adapted Screenplay

Who’s in it? Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee

Where to stream: Still in theaters

What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Directing, Best International Feature Film, Best Adapted Screenplay

Who’s in it? Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tôko Miura, Masaki Okada, Reika Kirishima, Yoo-rim Park, Sonia Yuan

Where to stream: Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, Redbox, or Vudu

What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress, Film Editing, Best Original Song, Best Original Screenplay

Who’s in it? Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn

Where to stream: HBO Max and Hulu

What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design

Who’s in it? Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Richard Jenkins, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette

Where to stream: Still in theaters

What did it get nominated for? Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Directing, Best Production Design, Sound

Who’s in it? Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno, Josh Andrés Rivera, Iris Menas, Brian d’Arcy James

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

What did it get nominated for? Best Lead Actress, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor

Who’s in it? Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Jake Lacy

Where to stream: Netflix

What did it get nominated for? Best Lead Actor, Best Film Editing

Who’s in it? Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry, Mj Rodriguez, Judith Light, Bradley Whitford

Where to stream: HBO Max

What did it get nominated for? Best Lead Actress, Best Makeup And Hairstyle

Who’s in it? Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Vincent D’Onofrio, Gabriel Olds, Sam Jaeger

Where to stream: Hulu

What did it get nominated for? Best Lead Actress

Who’s in it? Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Jack Farthing, Jack Nielen, Freddie Spry, Sean Harris

Where to stream: Netflix

What did it get nominated for? Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay

Who’s in it? Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris, Dagmara Domińczyk

Where to stream: Hulu

What did it get nominated for? Best Animated Feature Film, Best Documentary, Best International Feature Film

Where to stream: Still in theaters

What did it get nominated for? Best Lead Actress, Best Original Score

Who’s in it? Penelope Cruz, Milena Smit, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde

Where to stream: Apple TV+

What did it get nominated for? Best Lead Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design

Who’s in it? Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Harry Melling, Kathryn Hunter, Brendan Gleeson

Where to stream: Netflix

What did it get nominated for? Best International Feature Film

Who’s in it? Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom

Where to stream: Available for rent on February 11

What did it get nominated for? Best International Feature Film

Who’s in it? Sherab Dorji, Ugyen Norbu Lhendup, Kelden Lhamo Gurung, Pem Zam

Where to stream: Still in theaters

What did it get nominated for? Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay

Who’s in it? Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum

Where to stream: Disney+

What did it get nominated for? Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Original Song

Who’s in it? Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Carolina Gaitán, Adassa, Wilmer Valderrama

Where to stream: Disney+

What did it get nominated for? Best Animated Feature Film

Who’s in it? Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Marco Barricelli, Giacomo Gianniotti, Maya Rudolph, Jim Gaffigan

Where to stream: Netflix

What did it get nominated for? Best Animated Feature Film

Who’s in it? Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Michael Rianda, Beck Bennett, Fred Armisen, Olivia Colman, Eric André

Where to stream: Disney+

What did it get nominated for? Best Animated Feature Film

Who’s in it? Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk