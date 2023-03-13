Oscars 2023: All the looks from the Academy Awards afterparties

After the party, as they say, is the afterparty. Following big Oscar wins for Everything Everywhere All At Once and studio A24, there was much cause for celebration in Hollywood on Sunday evening. Winners, nominees, and miscellaneous celebrities gathered at the Governor’s Ball and the Vanity Fair Oscars Party to enjoy the industry’s biggest night together. Scroll on for some of the best looks and behind-the-scenes moments from the 2023 Academy Awards afterparties.
Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Jonathan Wang, Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan with his engraved Oscar
Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser getting his Oscar engraved as his family looks on
Best Actor and Actress winners Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser
Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh
Best Supporting Actress winner Jamie Lee Curtis
Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay winners Jamie Lee Curtis and Sarah Polley
Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser and family
Oscar nominee Ana de Armas and Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan
Paul Dano and Oscar nominee Paul Mescal
Kaia Gerber and Oscar nominee Austin Butler
Best Actress Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Florence Pugh
TÁR Oscar nominees Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field
Oscar nominee Angela Bassett
Oscar nominee Bryan Tyree Henry
Oscar nominee Kerry Condon
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney
Mia Goth
Kaitlyn Dever
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Marion Cotillard
Oscar nominee Hong Chau
Eva Longoria
Olivia Rodrigo
James Marsden
Olivia Hamilton and Babylon director Damien Chazelle
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
Thuso Mbedu
Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough and Karim Saleh
Diego Calva
Best Adapted Screenplay winner Sarah Polley
Wanda Sykes and Michael B. Jordan
Megan Thee Stallion
Melanie Lynskey
Quinta Brunson
Andrew Garfield
Hunter Schafer
Chloë and Halle Bailey
Billie Eilish
Dave Franco and Alison Brie
Mindy Kaling
Sabrina Impacciatore
Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen
Regé-Jean Page
Tessa Thompson
Elizabeth Olsen
Janelle Monáe
Pedro Pascal
Kate Hudson
Cardi B
