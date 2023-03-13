Oscars 2023: All the looks from the Academy Awards afterparties

Newswire

Oscars 2023: All the looks from the Academy Awards afterparties

Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and the Everything Everywhere All At Once team celebrate their wins with a host of other celebs at the Oscars afterparties

ByThe A.V. Club
Comments (3)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser; Jamie Lee Curtis; Sarah Polley
Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser; Jamie Lee Curtis; Sarah Polley
Photo: Emma McIntyre; Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

After the party, as they say, is the afterparty. Following big Oscar wins for Everything Everywhere All At Once and studio A24, there was much cause for celebration in Hollywood on Sunday evening. Winners, nominees, and miscellaneous celebrities gathered at the Governor’s Ball and the Vanity Fair Oscars Party to enjoy the industry’s biggest night together. Scroll on for some of the best looks and behind-the-scenes moments from the 2023 Academy Awards afterparties.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 52

Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Jonathan Wang, Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Jonathan Wang, Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Oscars 2023 Afterparties: Jonathan Wang, Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert at the Governors Ball
Producer Jonathan Wang with directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert at the Governors Ball
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 52

Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan with his engraved Oscar

Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan with his engraved Oscar

Oscars 2023 Afterparties: Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan with his engraved Oscar
Ke Huy Quan at the Governors Ball
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 52

Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser getting his Oscar engraved as his family looks on

Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser getting his Oscar engraved as his family looks on

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Brendan Fraser gets Oscar engraved while family looks on
Brendan Fraser at the Governors Ball
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 52

Best Actor and Actress winners Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser

Best Actor and Actress winners Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser at Governors Ball
Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser at Governors Ball
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 52

Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh

Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Michelle Yeoh at the Governors Ball
Michelle Yeoh at the Governors Ball
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 52

Best Supporting Actress winner Jamie Lee Curtis

Best Supporting Actress winner Jamie Lee Curtis

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Jamie Lee Curtis at the Governors Ball
Jamie Lee Curtis at the Governors Ball
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 52

Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay winners Jamie Lee Curtis and Sarah Polley

Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay winners Jamie Lee Curtis and Sarah Polley

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Jamie Lee Curtis and Sarah Polley at the Governors Ball
Jamie Lee Curtis and Sarah Polley at the Governors Ball
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 52

Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser and family

Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser and family

2023 Oscars Afterparty: Brendan Fraser and family at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Holden Fletcher Fraser, Leland Francis Fraser, Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 52

Oscar nominee Ana de Armas and Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan

Oscar nominee Ana de Armas and Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Ana de Armas and Ke Huy Quan at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Blonde’s Ana de Armas and Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 52

Paul Dano and Oscar nominee Paul Mescal

Paul Dano and Oscar nominee Paul Mescal

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Paul Dano and Paul Mescal at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
The Fabelman’s Paul Dano and Aftersun Lead Actor nominee Paul Mescal
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 52

Kaia Gerber and Oscar nominee Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber and Oscar nominee Austin Butler

2023 Oscar Afterparties: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kaia Gerber and Elvis Best Actor nominee Austin Butler at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 52

Best Actress Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Florence Pugh

Best Actress Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Florence Pugh

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Michelle Yeoh and Florence Pugh at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Lead Actress Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Florence Pugh at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 52

TÁR Oscar nominees Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field

TÁR Oscar nominees Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field

2023 Oscar Afterparties: Cate Blanchett and Todd Field at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Oscar nominees Cate Blanchett and Todd Field at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 52

Oscar nominee Angela Bassett

Oscar nominee Angela Bassett

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Angela Bassett at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Oscar nominee Angela Bassett at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 52

Oscar nominee Bryan Tyree Henry

Oscar nominee Bryan Tyree Henry

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Bryan Tyree Henry at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Causeway Oscar nominee Bryan Tyree Henry at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 52

Oscar nominee Kerry Condon

Oscar nominee Kerry Condon

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Kerry Condon at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
The Banshees Of Inisherin Oscar nominee Kerry Condon at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 52

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 52

Mia Goth

Mia Goth

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Mia Goth at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Mia Goth at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 52

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Kaitlyn Dever at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Kaitlyn Dever at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 52

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Sarah Michelle Gellar at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Sarah Michelle Gellar at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 52

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Marion Cotillard at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Marion Cotillard at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 52

Oscar nominee Hong Chau

Oscar nominee Hong Chau

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Hong Chau at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
The Whale Oscar nominee Hong Chau at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 52

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Eva Longoria at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Eva Longoria at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 52

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Olivia Rodrigo at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Olivia Rodrigo at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 52

James Marsden

James Marsden

2023 Oscars Afterparties: James Marsden at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
James Marsden at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 52

Olivia Hamilton and Babylon director Damien Chazelle

Olivia Hamilton and Babylon director Damien Chazelle

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Olivia Hamilton and Damien Chazelle attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Olivia Hamilton and Damien Chazelle at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 52

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 52

Thuso Mbedu

Thuso Mbedu

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Thuso Mbedu at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Thuso Mbedu at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 52

Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough and Karim Saleh

Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough and Karim Saleh

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Andrea Riseborough and Karim Saleh at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
To Leslie Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough and Karim Saleh at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 52

Diego Calva

Diego Calva

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Diego Calva at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Babylon’s Diego Calva at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 52

Best Adapted Screenplay winner Sarah Polley

Best Adapted Screenplay winner Sarah Polley

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Sarah Polley at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Women Talking writer-director and Best Adapted Screenplay winner Sarah Polley at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 / 52

Wanda Sykes and Michael B. Jordan

Wanda Sykes and Michael B. Jordan

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Wanda Sykes and Michael B. Jordan at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Wanda Sykes and Michael B. Jordan at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 / 52

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Megan Thee Stallion at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Megan Thee Stallion at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

35 / 52

Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Melanie Lynskey at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Melanie Lynskey at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

36 / 52

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Quinta Brunson at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Quinta Brunson at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

37 / 52

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Andrew Garfield at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Andrew Garfield at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

38 / 52

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Hunter Schafer at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Hunter Schafer at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

39 / 52

Chloë and Halle Bailey

Chloë and Halle Bailey

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Chloë and Halle Bailey at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Chloë and Halle Bailey at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

40 / 52

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Billie Eilish at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Billie Eilish at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

41 / 52

Dave Franco and Alison Brie

Dave Franco and Alison Brie

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Dave Franco and Alison Brie at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Dave Franco and Alison Brie at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

42 / 52

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Mindy Kaling at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Mindy Kaling at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

43 / 52

Sabrina Impacciatore

Sabrina Impacciatore

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Sabrina Impacciatore attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Sabrina Impacciatore attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

44 / 52

Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen

Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Lauren Miller and Seth Rogan attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Lauren Miller and The Fabelmans’ Seth Rogen attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

45 / 52

Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Regé-Jean Page attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Regé-Jean Page attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

46 / 52

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Tessa Thompson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Tessa Thompson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

47 / 52

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Elizabeth Olsen attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Elizabeth Olsen attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

48 / 52

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Janelle Monáe attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Janelle Monáe attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

49 / 52

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Pedro Pascal attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Pedro Pascal attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

50 / 52

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Kate Hudson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kate Hudson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement

51 / 52

Cardi B

Cardi B

2023 Oscars Afterparties: Cardi B attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Cardi B attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement

52 / 52