Jessica Chastain is demonic, horrible at cooking pasta in Other Mommy trailer The next Blumhouse horror arrives in theaters in October.

Pasta is generally agreed upon to be one of the easiest things to cook, something that even the most inept of home chefs can handle. You just bring the water to a boil—you can add salt, but you don’t have to—and then add the pasta, cooking it for as long as the box says. Jessica Chastain’s character in the first trailer for Other Mommy immediately whiffs on this. She places the pasta directly in the pot and turns the flame on underneath without any water. Is this character some sort of idiot? No, worse: She is some sort of demonic double of Ursula, Bela’s (Arabella Olivia Clark) real mother.