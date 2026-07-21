Jessica Chastain is demonic, horrible at cooking pasta in Other Mommy trailer

The next Blumhouse horror arrives in theaters in October.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 21, 2026 | 9:56am
Screenshot: Universal Pictures/YouTube
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Jessica Chastain is demonic, horrible at cooking pasta in Other Mommy trailer

Pasta is generally agreed upon to be one of the easiest things to cook, something that even the most inept of home chefs can handle. You just bring the water to a boil—you can add salt, but you don’t have to—and then add the pasta, cooking it for as long as the box says. Jessica Chastain’s character in the first trailer for Other Mommy immediately whiffs on this. She places the pasta directly in the pot and turns the flame on underneath without any water. Is this character some sort of idiot? No, worse: She is some sort of demonic double of Ursula, Bela’s (Arabella Olivia Clark) real mother. 

Based on what we see here, Chastain is very game to get pretty nuts with this material, twisting her body into pretzels and flashing some smiles that would be at home on the poster for Hausu. It’s not totally clear yet whether she’s playing some kind of dual role, or whether the titular other mommy is something that lives in the same body as her. In any case, Chastain will share the screen with Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, and Karen Allen. Other Mommy stalks theaters starting on October 9. 

 
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