But this isn’t all about orca, obviously. Creatures great and small get their chance to shine in the spotlight, to have each little feather, strand of fur, or bug in their eye magnified for us to study. The visuals are stunning. The way the grasses of the savannah brush against a lion’s face as they pursue a wildebeest looks oil-painted; the way the water glimmers as gentoo penguins swim and leap is a full study in light and contrast; the way the rich textures inside a bee colony’s future hive make you want to climb in there yourself and get cozy is a lesson in depth and scale. They know what they’re doing when they make these things, and it’s better than some dumb old zoo (assuming that zoo doesn’t serve some key conservation function, in which case, go zoos!).

The visuals that do somewhat disappoint are the most manmade: the CGI earth. They seem to feel strongly that illustrating migration paths as glowing blue threads spanning the globe was the way to go, but it’s a bit of an odd look. (The planet is covered in blue... hairs? What is this?) But maybe that’s intentional, or at least okay. We can let the animals be the stars. We can let the planetary scenes serve a purely utilitarian feature in the context of snow-capped mountains, shining seas, and epic waterfalls. They’re fine.

It’s worth restating that as devastating as the human-caused terror can make us feel (and let’s face it, even when it’s not a farmer directly shooting a snow goose—which happens in this—a lot of it is our fault), the scenes of people innovating or busting out rakes to ensure that lowly red crabs on Christmas Island or elephant herds are protected is heartwarming and inspiring enough to make this a feel-good watch, and a pretty one, too. Don’t be scared. Some things will shock you and bum you out, but nature does that. Overall, you’ll have a good time here on Our Planet.

Our Planet II premieres June 14 on Netflix