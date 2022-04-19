Outside Lands tends to have a solid lineup and the one for this year is pretty great, too. The San Francisco-based festival returns on August 5-7 at Golden Gate Park with headliners Green Day, Post Malone and SZA. It’s apparently a big year for Green Day to make its return as a sought-out headliner—the band is also headlining Lollapalooza this year.
If you don’t care about any of those headliners, that’s perfectly fine, because there’s a bit of everything for everyone in the rest of the lineup. Other performers include Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Kali Uchis, Anitta, Wet Leg, Pusha T, Empress Of, Faye Webster, Lido Pimienta, Best Coast, Rostam, Mac DeMarco, and more.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. PT. Full lineup is listed below.
Outside Lands 2022 Lineup
Green Day
Post Malone
SZA
Jack Harlow
Weezer
Phoebe Bridgers
Illenium
Lil Uzi Vert
Kali Uchis
Disclosure
Mitski
Polo & Pan
Anitta
Dominic Fike
Oliver Tree
Mac DeMarco
Pusha T
Mt. Joy
Kim Petras
Local Natives
The Marías
Larry June
100 Gecs
Parcels
Dayglow
Purple Disco Machine
Hiatus Kaiyote
Washed Out
Ashe
Surf Mesa
Wet Leg
Sam Fender
Role Model
Baby Tate
The Backseat Lovers
Amber Mark
Best Coast
Franc Moody
Pussy Riot
Duckwrth
Empress Of
Rostam
Zoe Wees
Faye Webster
Griff
Anna Lunoe
KennyHoopla
Maxo Kream
Lido Pimienta
Briston Maroney
Sampa The Great
Del Water Gap
Robert Glasper
Inner Wave
Tyla Yaweh
Glaive
The Beths
Petey
Odie
Benny Sings
Thuy
MICHELLE
Jelani Aryeh
Wilderado
Cory Henry
The Emo Night Tour
PawPaw Rod
L’Rain
Cassandra Jenkins
Unusual Demont
Forester
The BLSSM
SPELLLING
Tre’ Amani
SOMA TENT
Claude VonStroke
Dixon
TOKiMONSTA
Absolute.
AMÉMÉ
ANNA
Avalon Emerson
Barry Can’t Swim
Cassian
DJ Minx
DJ Seinfeld
Ellen Allien
India Jordan
J. Worra
JOPLYN
Major League Djz
MPHD b2b Tiffany Tyson
Perel