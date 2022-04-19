Outside Lands tends to have a solid lineup and the one for this year is pretty great, too. The San Francisco-based festival returns on August 5-7 at Golden Gate Park with headliners Green Day, Post Malone and SZA. It’s apparently a big year for Green Day to make its return as a sought-out headliner—the band is also headlining Lollapalooza this year.



If you don’t care about any of those headliners, that’s perfectly fine, because there’s a bit of everything for everyone in the rest of the lineup. Other performers include Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Kali Uchis, Anitta, Wet Leg, Pusha T, Empress Of, Faye Webster, Lido Pimienta, Best Coast, Rostam, Mac DeMarco, and more.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. PT. Full lineup is listed below.

Outside Lands 2022 Lineup

Green Day

Post Malone

SZA

Jack Harlow

Weezer

Phoebe Bridgers

Illenium

Lil Uzi Vert

Kali Uchis

Disclosure

Mitski

Polo & Pan

Anitta

Dominic Fike

Oliver Tree

Mac DeMarco

Pusha T

Mt. Joy

Kim Petras

Local Natives

The Marías

Larry June

100 Gecs

Parcels

Dayglow

Purple Disco Machine

Hiatus Kaiyote

Washed Out

Ashe

Surf Mesa

Wet Leg

Sam Fender

Role Model

Baby Tate

The Backseat Lovers

Amber Mark

Best Coast

Franc Moody

Pussy Riot

Duckwrth

Empress Of

Rostam

Zoe Wees

Faye Webster

Griff

Anna Lunoe

KennyHoopla

Maxo Kream

Lido Pimienta

Briston Maroney

Sampa The Great

Del Water Gap

Robert Glasper

Inner Wave

Tyla Yaweh

Glaive

The Beths

Petey

Odie

Benny Sings

Thuy

MICHELLE

Jelani Aryeh

Wilderado

Cory Henry

The Emo Night Tour

PawPaw Rod

L’Rain

Cassandra Jenkins

Unusual Demont

Forester

The BLSSM

SPELLLING

Tre’ Amani

SOMA TENT

Claude VonStroke

Dixon

TOKiMONSTA

Absolute.

AMÉMÉ

ANNA

Avalon Emerson

Barry Can’t Swim

Cassian

DJ Minx

DJ Seinfeld

Ellen Allien

India Jordan

J. Worra

JOPLYN

Major League Djz

MPHD b2b Tiffany Tyson

Perel