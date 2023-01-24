Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Panic! At The Disco announces Breakup! At The Disco

The pop-rock outfit will disband after "one hell of a ride," frontman Brendon Urie announced on Tuesday

Hattie Lindert
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

They wrote sins. They did not write tragedies. Now, it appears they’ll no longer write at all. Brendan Urie, the frontman of Panic! At The Disco, announced today via social media that the pop-rock outfit “will be no more” while Urie and his wife Sarah Orzechowski prepare to welcome a new baby.

In Urie’s message, he highlights what a “hell of a journey” the band has been on, from forming in Las Vegas to touring internationally.

“Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me,” Urie writes. “So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way. But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”

While preparing for the “humbling and exciting” world of fatherhood, Urie says he’s planning to place his “focus and energy on my family.” To the artist, that means a permanent halt on Panic! At The Disco; the band’s last tour will kick off in Vienna on February 20 and conclude with a final show in Manchester, England on March 10.

Concluding his message, Urie takes a moment to thank fans, both veteran and novice, for their “immense support.”

“I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you,” Urie shares. “I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing.”

First formed in 2004, Panic! At The Disco began as a foursome and concluded as a solo project from Urie. While the band took home top honors at the 2006 MTV Music Video Awards and scored a top ten single from its debut album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, the group slowly dwindled down to Urie alone over the years. Although Urie attempted to relaunch Panic! last year with the Viva Las Vengeance album and tour, it’s apparent he’s changed his tune (somewhat literally) since then.

