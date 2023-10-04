Paramount gave fans what they wanted, so it canceled iCarly

What the yuck, Paramount?

Two years after the studio resurrected iCarly as one of its flagship shows, hearkening fans toward yet another streaming service, Paramount called off the revival. In a statement, a spokesperson told Variety that they have already “delivered on what fans wanted” by finally getting Carly and Freddie together, so they’re shutting down the website and canceling iCarly after three seasons.

“iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+. The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see, with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors, and producers, along with the whole crew, for their dedication, creativity, and talent,” said a Paramount+ spokesperson.

Unfortunately, despite Paramount delivering what fans “really wanted to see,” the show ended on a cliffhanger. iCarly was on the cusp of revealing the identity of Carly and Spencer’s mom, who had just arrived for Carly and Freddie’s elopement. What happens next, we’ll never know—unless they do some wrap up movie or something.

These networks really don’t want people meeting their parents this season. First How I Met Your Father gets the ax, and now iCarly—to say nothing of the one-season Punky Brewster revival. At least, the unfinished conclusion allows iCarly to join the distinguished group of unresolved television shows, like Angel, Hannibal, and Agent Carter. Of course, many shows end seasons on cliffhangers, hoping to generate interest in another round of episodes, but the promise of solving a 13-year mystery wasn’t enough for Paramount.

iCarly returned after a nine-year break in 2021, along with fellow Nickelodeon revivals, Rugrats and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder. The show won a 2022 Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Family TV Show, and it even gave star Miranda Cosgrove a chance to recreate a meme. 33 episodes later, iCarly returns to the digital graveyard, never to be heard from again—or until another wave of nostalgia hits, which ever comes first.

