Paramount winkingly announces exclusive TV rights to Harry Potter films

The films (and Fantastic Beasts) will come to Paramount's networks a few weeks before its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to close.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 25, 2026 | 11:04am
Film News Harry Potter
Paramount winkingly announces exclusive TV rights to Harry Potter films

The days of a Harry Potter weekend on ABC Family are long gone. (ABC Family hasn’t even had that name for a full decade.) But the future of Harry Potter on TV will be on Paramount’s channels, the company announced this morning. If you see any of the 11 films that comprise the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series on linear television, it’ll be on MTV, the Paramount Network, or Nick At Nite. MTV is even kicking things off with a Harry Potter weekend, marathoning all eight Harry Potter films over Independence Day weekend. 

Of course, there’s a decent chance that Paramount will simply own the rights to Harry Potter outright should its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery close next month. The Harry Potter franchise has always been a Warner Bros. property and the films stream on HBO Max (and, for whatever wheeling and dealing reasons, Peacock), which will likely eventually be absorbed into the same app as Paramount+, though that will probably take a bit longer. There’s also the upcoming Harry Potter TV series that’s scheduled to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Christmas Day. That series has been controversial since its announcement, given that it will fund author J.K. Rowling’s efforts to keep transgender people segregated from public life in the U.K., but that never stopped WB, and handing money to the political noxious certainly isn’t something that Paramount seems especially concerned with.

 
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