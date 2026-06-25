Paramount winkingly announces exclusive TV rights to Harry Potter films The films (and Fantastic Beasts) will come to Paramount's networks a few weeks before its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to close.

The days of a Harry Potter weekend on ABC Family are long gone. (ABC Family hasn’t even had that name for a full decade.) But the future of Harry Potter on TV will be on Paramount’s channels, the company announced this morning. If you see any of the 11 films that comprise the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series on linear television, it’ll be on MTV, the Paramount Network, or Nick At Nite. MTV is even kicking things off with a Harry Potter weekend, marathoning all eight Harry Potter films over Independence Day weekend.