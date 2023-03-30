Paramount Plus greenlights new series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

School’s in session at Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Paramount+ is continuing to expand its slate of Star Trek shows and has officially greenlit the new coming of age story after it entered development a year ago.



“Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy!” co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau write in a statement. “Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves. The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!”

Kurtzman has been a longtime shepherd of present-day Star Trek, starting with the 2009 film, while Landau is no stranger to teen drama as a vet of Nancy Drew and The Magicians. Additionally, Absentia co-creator Gaia Violo has been announced as writing the series premiere.

Star Trek has been a key part of Paramount’s streaming strategy. After Star Trek: Discovery initially launched on CBS All Access back in 2017, the platform now known as Paramount+ has boldly gone on to explore new territory in the long-running franchise with Prodigy, a children’s cartoon, as well as bringing back Patrick Stewart for Picard.

Some of the more recent shows have notably been used to explore what Starfleet service is like for those who aren’t as high-ranking as most of the previously established characters. The adult animated series Lower Decks follows a group of ensigns with varying levels of ambition, while Strange New Worlds depicts the original series’ Lieutenant Nyota Uhura when she was a cadet, as well as a young James Kirk.

Starfleet Academy is scheduled to enter production next year. In the meantime, Paramount+ recently announced that the second season of Strange New Worlds will premiere on June 15.

