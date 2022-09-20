This summer marked six years since Comedy Central sketch comedy show Inside Amy Schumer aired its last episode—summer of 2016 is pretty much the definition of “before times,” oddly enough—and now Paramount+ is bringing the show back for another season. We heard early last year that the streaming service had ordered five new Inside Amy Schumer “specials,” but since then they’ve officially been reconceived as an actual fifth season for the show.

Today, Schumer announced on social media that Inside Amy Schumer is coming back on October 20, posting a cheekily edited “letter to fans” that makes several references to this being the thing that will “finally” get her “forever canceled.” It also mentions burning “any remaining bridges” and promises that these five episodes will be “better than ever” (if also “not as good as season three”). One might feel tempted to take Schumer at her word on this and think she’s really going to go all-out on this season, taking no prisoners and saying all of the spicy shit she’s been sitting on, but also saying she’s going to do that is perfectly in line with her usual vibe… so who knows.

Advertisement

At the very least, it’s clear that—even after the movies and the co-hosting the Oscars and all that—Amy Schumer is still definitely Amy Schumer. Beyond all of that stuff about it ruining her career and burning all of her remaining bridges, we know that season five of Inside Amy Schumer will premiere on Paramount+ on October 20, with the first two episodes being available then and the other three coming out weekly. Other than that, we’ll just have to wait and see just how cancel-worthy her sketches are this time around. (Also, we may not sound very convinced that Schumer is really going to go as far as she’s claiming, but it would be damn impressive to call a shot like this.)