Dream blunt rotation, or sexy menage á trois? However you want to categorize it, it’s happening: Paris Hilton is starring in an erotic thriller with Pamela Anderson and rapper G-Eazy. The film, Alone At Night, is billed as an ensemble erotic horror film— and boy, what an ensemble.

Per Deadline, the film follows Vicky (Ashley Benson), a young woman who models lingerie for adoring fans on the cam site 18 & Over. Looking for a way out after a turbulent breakup, Vicky visits a friend’s remote woodland cabin for some space to think, eventually returning to her adult streaming. But when the power goes out (dun DUN), Vicky realizes a masked murderer is lurking. Crowbar in hand, the unknown tormentor is devoted to seeing Vicky meet a gruesome end.

The slasher film, previously billed as 18 & Over, is directed by Jimmy Giannopoulos. Giannopoulos and Diomedes Raul Bermudez co-wrote the screenplay. Other Angle Pictures snapped up the international rights, while Vertical Entertainment will handle the North American distribution rollout.

Beyond starring in the film, G-Eazy will also take on the task of scoring Alone At Night. It’s the rapper’s first crack at a film score, after building a following from a run of albums relishing in the blander corners of pop-rap. Although he’s primarily known for music, G-Eazy isn’t brand new to the screen— he had a role in the acclaimed Jennifer Lopez-led heist drama Hustlers.

The rest of the ensemble is made up of equally assorted performers: Wednesday’s Luís Guzman, Lords of Dogtown’s John Robinson, Huracán’s Cassius Corrigan, model Winnie Harlow, indie musician Sky Ferriera, and rapper A$AP Nast. Finally, a bevy of “social media influencers” round out the cast: Lindsey Pelas, Twan Kuyper, Steven Spence, Cheyrelle Fontenette, Shannon Hamilton, and Clara McGregor.