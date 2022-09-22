Donald Glover’s upcoming TV adaptation of Mr. And Mrs. Smith has added a little extra indie royalty to its roster today, as Variety reports that Parker Posey has signed on to the upcoming Amazon show.

Of course, Mr. And Mrs. Smith hasn’t been hurting for star power in the first place; although Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was originally listed as a co-lead on the show, eventually dropped out—possibly replaced by Maya Erskine as Glover’s spouse/rival—its cast list is still impressive. Michaela Coel, John Turtorro, and Paul Dano are all expected to co-star in the series, about a married couple who discover that they’re both spies, in recurring roles. Meanwhile, Posey comes aboard the series alongside Narcos and The Gray Man’s Wagner Moura; both have joined the series in undisclosed roles.

Posey has spent her career bouncing back and forth between TV and film; she got her start on As The World Turns in the early ’90s, before scoring a number of influential roles in films like Dazed And Confused and Kicking And Screaming. She’s been working mostly in TV mode of late; she recently starred in an episode of zombie anthology show Tales Of The Walking Dead, and co-starred in the dramatization of The Staircase and Netflix’s Lost In Space revival. Moura, meanwhile, is fresh off his role in Elisabeth Moss’ Shining Girls, and has a voice role in the upcoming Puss In Boots movie.

The new Mr. And Mrs. Smith—the latest attempt to revive the original film, after multiple efforts that have included sequel movies and even, bizarrely, a game show—was announced back in February of 2021. Glover co-created the show with Francesca Sloane; he’ll also be working with hits long-time Atlanta collaborator Hiro Murai, and other frequent partners, on the Amazon series.