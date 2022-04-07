Donald Glover is a cool, thoughtful artist who often seems a bit uncomfortable putting himself out there in any way beyond his art. So, when Interview Magazine came calling, it makes a lot of sense that the only person he’d be comfortable getting really deep with is… himself. Oh sure, it spoils the entire concept of Interview Magazine to have people just interview themselves, much like how an extended feature on how dogs are pretty cool would spoil Cat Fancy, but at least Donald Glover got some interesting details about Donald Glover’s future projects out of… Donald Glover. He interviewed himself, okay? We’re fine with it. We don’t think it’s silly.

Along with questions about being “woke” and cancel culture that Glover doesn’t really want to answer (again: he interviewed himself), Glover reveals that Maya Erskine from Pen15 has replaced Phoebe Waller-Bridge on the Mr. And Mrs. Smith show he’s making for Amazon Prime. In response to himself saying “I love her,” Glover responded to himself by saying that “she’s dope” and that the show is “exciting.” He also said that Waller-Bridge left due to “classic creative differences” and reassured himself that he thinks they’re still friends.”I still like her,” he says. “I assume she still likes me.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Glover tells himself that he thinks his 2013 album Because The Internet is “the rap OK Computer,” because it’s “prescient in tone and subject matter and it’s extremely influential.” He also has some carefully diplomatic stuff to say about Dave and Euphoria, insisting that he likes both shows even though he doesn’t seem to like them all that much, which wouldn’t be all that weird if not for the fact that he’s the one who felt the need to mention them in this interview he did with himself.