Is it really too much to ask for a little more Parker Posey? Parker Posey doesn’t think so. The A.V. Club doesn’t think so. So why is Ghostface being such a butt about letting everyone’s favorite Gen X party girl back into the Screamiverse?
It’s not for lack of trying. While doing press for Ari Aster’s latest mind-bender Beau Is Afraid, Posey told ComicBook.com [via Variety] that she’s way ahead of us, having already “pitched” her return. Posey says that about three weeks ago, while supporting The Seagull/Woodstock, NY, an off-broadway Chekhov play she’s starring in, she did an interview with Radio WNYC when she met some members of the “Scream team.” So, abiding by the sigma grindset that we all know Posey’s known for, she tossed off any glad-handing and asked for a job.
“I actually pitched, ‘Can I just be in another dimension and come back?” she said. “I hope so. I would I would love to do that. That was really fun. I can’t believe Wes Craven let me get away with some of the silly stuff I was doing. I loved him, and that was fun.”
Posey, who starred in Scream 3 as Jennifer Jolie, the in-universe Stab analog for Courtney Cox’s Gale Withers character, seems due for a comeback. Look, if they can shoehorn a de-aged Skeet Ulrich back into these movies under the guise of a Friday The 13th homage, surely Radio Silence can find a place for Parker Posey. At the very least, couldn’t they turn Posey’s infamous line “My lawyer liked that” into a meme or something? You know what? We’re going to stop giving great ideas away for free.
After we get a Change.org petition calling for Posey’s return, maybe we can throw some work toward Roger Corman, who pops up in Scream 3 as a studio executive.