Is it really too much to ask for a little more Parker Posey? Parker Posey doesn’t think so. The A.V. Club doesn’t think so. So why is Ghostface being such a butt about letting everyone’s favorite Gen X party girl back into the Screamiverse?

It’s not for lack of trying. While doing press for Ari Aster’s latest mind-bender Beau Is Afraid, Posey told ComicBook.com [via Variety] that she’s way ahead of us, having already “pitched” her return. Posey says that about three weeks ago , while supporting The Seagull/Woodstock, NY, an off-broadway Chekhov play she’s starring in, she did an interview with Radio W NYC when she met some members of the “Scream team .” So, abiding by the sigma grindset that we all know Posey’s known for, she tossed off any glad-handing and asked for a job.

“I actually pitched, ‘Can I just be in another dimension and come back?” she said. “I hope so. I would I would love to do that. That was really fun. I can’t believe Wes Craven let me get away with some of the silly stuff I was doing. I loved him, and that was fun.”

Posey, who starred in Scream 3 as Jennifer Jolie, the in-universe Stab analog for Courtney Cox’s Gale Withers character, seems due for a comeback. Look, if they can shoehorn a de-aged Skeet Ulrich back into these movies under the guise of a Friday The 13th homage, surely Radio Silence can find a place for Parker Posey. At the very least, couldn’t they turn Posey’s infamous line “My lawyer liked that” into a meme or something? You know what? We’re going to stop giving great ideas away for free.

After we get a Change.or g petition calling for Posey’s return, maybe we can throw some work toward Roger Corman, who pops up in Scream 3 as a studio executive.