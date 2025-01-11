Paul Feig slaps down rumors that Blake Lively drama has tanked A Simple Favor 2 "This is total BS," Feig wrote, responding to rumors that Amazon had "indefinitely shelved" the sequel to the 2018 Blake Lively/Anna Kendrick thriller

The growing drama cloud surrounding Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and what will almost certainly be their final (non-litigation-based) collaboration, It Ends With Us, has now begun spreading out and hanging over entirely separate films. Like, say, Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor 2, with the director forced to go on the record this weekend to smack down allegations that Amazon is deliberately delaying the sequel because of the mass attention on Lively at the moment.

“This is total BS. Sorry,” Feig wrote on Twitter/X, responding to a post that asserted that Amazon had “indefinitely shelved” the movie, a sequel to the 2018 thriller that paired Lively and Anna Kendrick as a pair of moms who share a lot of martinis and a few dark secrets. Although Feig didn’t directly address many of the claims in the report—including allegations of tensions between Kendrick and Lively on both films’ sets—he did plainly state the movie is completed, and will be out soon. “My friend, it’s called post production,” Feig wrote when asked why the movie wasn’t out yet, saying the movie, which wrapped up shooting in Italy back in mid-2024, was always aimed at a spring or summer 2025 release date.

“Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days,” Feig concluded. (Although we will note that doing so by reposting a video from a 2,500-follower account to his 1.9 million followers, on a platform where users are financially incentivized to get maximum eyeballs on their posts, may have been just a tad self-defeating when it comes to discouraging this kind of online behavior in future.)

[via Variety]