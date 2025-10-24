Paul Schrader claims to have the "perfect script" for an AI-generated feature
The director believes we're only two years from an all-AI movie.Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
As you’re likely aware, artificial intelligence is a hot topic of debate in the film industry. But Paul Schrader, the screenwriter of films like Taxi Driver and Raging Bull and director of American Gigolo and Mishima has publicly embraced the tech. A couple of months ago, Schrader took to Facebook to wax about the potential of AI generated film criticism and has since shared an AI image of him embracing Yukio Mishima after Schrader’s film about him finally landed distribution in Japan. Point being, Schrader is bullish on the technology, so much so that he thinks the “first AI feature” is “only two years away.”