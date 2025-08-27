Pedro Pascal might rescue Todd Haynes film that Joaquin Phoenix abandoned

Fresh off his first stint as a Marvel hero, Pedro Pascal could swoop in to save the day in a different way. The The Last Of Us actor is reportedly circling Joaquin Phoenix’s abandoned role in De Noche, the Todd Haynes film Phoenix abruptly departed last August. The news comes from Deadline, which reports that the plan is currently to revive production on the shuttered project next year in Guadalajara, Mexico, whenever Pascal is free.

While Haynes and co. may have to work around Pascal’s busy schedule, it’s better than not working at all. That’s been the situation for the past year, after Phoenix ditched the project just five days before filming was set to begin. We still don’t really know why Phoenix walked away, a decision made more puzzling by the fact that the Joker actor was purportedly one of the main forces pushing the project forward in the first place. “The whole experience was prompted by Joaquin,” the director told IndieWire in 2023. “It was prompted by his daring, his desire to push through barriers and to really get into the uncomfortable places about this relationship. And yet it felt like a very organic process.” Haynes also previously stated that he, Jon Raymond, and Phoenix “share the story credit” for the project, which he described as “a gay love story set in 1930s LA.” Phoenix was also previously a proponent of the film’s graphic intimate scenes. “Joaquin was pushing me further and going ‘no, let’s go further,'” Haynes said. “This will be an NC-17 film.” Whatever the case may be, the project’s investors were reportedly largely financing it based on Phoenix’s star power, and pulled out as soon as he did. For months, the film looked to be D.O.A.

Pascal, however, seems to have enough money-earning potential to get the right people interested again. He just starred alongside Phoenix in Eddington, not to mention the two other major films—Materialists and Fantastic Four—he also led this summer. If he does lock down this deal, Pascal would star opposite Danny Ramirez, who was previously attached to the project (and coincidentally shared the screen with Pascal in the latest season of The Last Of Us). The two would play lovers who leave Los Angeles for Mexico. The film’s future is still somewhat uncertain, but its release is looking a lot more plausible than it did just yesterday.