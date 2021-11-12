Disney+ is ramping up the nostalgia with the trailer for The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder.



Turns out, not much has changed for the Proud family. Suga Mama still has the ability to whoop Oscar’s ass with her cane. Meanwhile, Oscar remains in strict dad mode, making sure that Penny follows his rules while under his roof. And Penny’s still hanging out with Sticky, Dijonay , and the rest of the crew.

But it’s clear this isn’t the Proud Family millennials grew up watching on Disney Channel.



Penny is now a teenager at 14 years old. She tells Oscar when he finds her bra, that she’s “becoming a woman” but Oscar is horrified at the idea of his little girl growing up. “It’s my job as a father to do everything in my power to prevent it! ” he says, while putting her in knight’s armor that covers her from head to toe.

Oscar’s also definitely not ready for the day Penny has to leave for college. “Penny’s gonna wind up living with us forever, like you and Bobby, Mamma,” he tells Suga Mama—who is definitely not buying that.

Oh and yeah, Suga Mama is “swole” now—and received the new nickname Sugar Knight.

A s for the rest of the family, Trudy and Oscar’s marriage is still going strong, with Disney+ even including a sex joke. “What were y’all doing?,” asks Penny, after finding her parents wearing swapped clothes on the couch, looking disheveled.

The trailer also gives a glimpse at some of the new characters. We see Michael (voiced by EJ Johnson), hanging out with Zoey and Penny. He was previously described as Penny’s new close guy friend, who is a “non-conforming trendsetter, serving up fierce looks at school and on the basketball court.”

Oscar is also seen introducing the family to Barry (voiced by Billy Porter), a new neighbor who moved next door with his partner, Randall (voiced by Zachary Quinto).

Disney+ has yet to reveal the exact premiere date, but the show arrives in February 2022.