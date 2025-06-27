HBO Max wants to stay in the Lucia Aniello/Paul W. Downs business
The Hacks co-creators have just signed a new overall deal with Warner Bros. TV, presumably keeping everybody in shiny statues for the next several years.Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs, Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic
As two-thirds of the creators and showrunning team on HBO Max’s Hacks, Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello (alongside partner Jen Statsky) have brought in a lot of positive attention for their home streamer over the years, much of it in the form of awards show hardware. (Seven trophies from the Emmys alone, plus a Peabody, multiple Golden Globes, and whole armloads of other assorted statuary.) So it’s not wholly surprising to hear that the streamer would like to stay in business with the duo, with Deadline reporting today that the pair have signed a new overall deal with the streamer, as well as Warner Bros. Television. Similar to the old one, the deal will keep the pair making TV for Max (in the process of rebranding itself to a less loathed named) for the next few years.