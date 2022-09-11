It’s been a book series, a movie series, an off-Broadway musical, and finally, Percy Jackson And The Olympians will be a Disney+ series. And while it might disappoint a segment of the show’s viewership, Logan Lerman is no longer Percy—as nice as it would’ve been to see a 30-year-old playing 12-year-old. But, hey, it worked in Dear Evan Hansen.

Teaser | Percy Jackson and the Olympians | Disney+

The Percy Jackson book series was a huge success, selling more than 180 million copies worldwide, with more than 40 translations. It follows the pre-teen Percy as he discovers he’s a modern-day demigod who must scour the U.S. to reestablish the order of Olympus. Unfortunately, however, the trailer doesn’t touch much of that. It does tease some forest-dwelling Spartans and a temple in the woods, though.

As if to prove this was happening and not just another rumor, series author and Percy Jackson movie hater Rick Riordan introduced the teaser at the D23 Expo. “Percy Jackson And The Olympians TV show is coming to life,” he said. “I think is the perfect time for it. We really could not have done this without the support of the Walt Disney Company. They’ve been behind the books from the very beginning, and they have helped us assemble a world-class team to bring this story to the screen. It’s a thrill for me to be involved in every step of the process.”

The trailer, however, doesn’t give much away. But it did debut our new Percy: Walker Scobell. Scobell joined Riordan on stage to describe Percy as “funny, witty, and sarcastic.” He also elicited a chorus of “aws” when he said that he would “try his hardest every single day” to make the best Percy Jackson possible. Good luck, Walker. Don’t let the Lerman hive get you down.

Advertisement

No release date on the series, but we were promised “soon.”

